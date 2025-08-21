US Open 2025: 6 favorites to win the men's singles title ft. Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton

The 2025 US Open will host some of the biggest names in men's tennis this year. Players will battle for 2000 points at the iconic Major with the action set to begin on Sunday, August 24.

Jannik Sinner is the defending champion in New York. He's been exceptional this season by amassing title-winning runs in Melbourne and Wimbledon so far. The Italian also reached the finals in Paris, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz across five sets.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe will lead the line for Americans at the US Open. Fritz was one win away from claiming the honours last year and will be expected to do well again in New York.

Without further ado, let's look at the favourites to win the men's singles competition at the 2025 US Open:

6) Ben Shelton

Shelton in action at the Cincinnati Open - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton is constantly improving his game on tour. He not only captured his maiden Masters 1000 crown in Toronto, but also broke into the top 10 of the ATP Rankings this year.

The American will be making his fourth appearance at the US Open next week. He has a solid record at the event, reaching the semifinals in 2023 and the third round in 2024. Despite a valiant effort against Frances Tiafoe, the 20th seed outfoxed him in five sets last year.

Shelton's potent serve and athleticism on court allow him to be one of the favourites to win in New York. He's also been consistent on hard courts this year.

5) Alexander Zverev

Fifth on the list is Alexander Zverev.

Zverev started the season on a high by reaching the finals in Melbourne. He was sensational throughout the event, but couldn't fend off Jannik Sinner in the final. The German has chipped in with positive results since then, including a title-winning run in Munich and a runner-up finish in Stuttgart.

Zverev was one set away from winning the US Open in 2020, but Dominic Thiem stood in his way in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals last year, but lost to Taylor Fritz in four sets. If the 28-year-old finds his rhythm in the initial few rounds, he could make a deep run at the Flushing Meadows this year.

4) Taylor Fritz

Fritz at the National Bank Open 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz has had a hot and cold season so far. After early exits in Melbourne and Paris, he reached the semifinals at Wimbledon. He also secured title-winning runs in Stuttgart and Eastbourne in the last few months.

The 27-year-old will enter New York after a semifinal run in Toronto and a fourth-round appearance in Cincinnati. His accurate groundstrokes and composed demeanour have helped him make deep runs at Majors.

The home crowd will have high hopes for Fritz at the 2025 US Open. He is the top-ranked American in the competition and was one win away from making history last year.

3) Novak Djokovic

Djokovic needs no introduction when it comes to prestigious events on tour. He is a 24-time Grand Slam champion and is still going strong at the age of 38.

Despite stiff competition this year, the Serb secured a runner-up finish in Miami and clinched the title in Geneva. He also reached the semifinals in Melbourne, Paris, and Wimbledon.

The former World No. 1 is a four-time champion at the US Open. He captured the title most recently in 2023 and chalked up a third-round appearance last year. Despite a spirited performance against Alexei Popyrin, the Australian defeated him in four sets last year.

2) Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz in action at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is the top draw in men's tennis at the moment. The Spaniard successfully defended his title in Paris and also claimed the honours in Monte-Carlo, Rome, and Cincinnati. He was one win away from capturing his third consecutive crown at Wimbledon, but Jannik Sinner denied him in the final.

The World No. 2 will be brimming with confidence after a successful run in Cincinnati last week. He is a former champion at the US Open and one of the clear favorites again this year.

1) Jannik Sinner

Last on the list is World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Sinner has been imperious on hard courts in the last two years. After successfully defending his crown in Melbourne, he secured a runner-up finish in Paris and clinched his maiden title at Wimbledon. The Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner has at least reached the fourth round of the US Open in the last four years. He is well-suited to the conditions in New York and will be expected to make a deep run again.

Considering his exquisite all-around game and rapid groundstrokes, the top seed is easily one of the favourites to come out on top. He was forced to withdraw in Cincinnati last week (illness), but should be back to his best on tour.

