US Open 2025: 6 favorites to win the women's singles title ft. Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek

The US Open is back with another exciting edition on the tennis tour. The top players at the moment will be eager to make a strong impression in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion at the event. She's had a frustrating season so far, securing runner-up finishes in Paris and Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Coco Gauff will lead the line for Americans at the US Open. Pegula reached the finals last year and will be eager to make a deep run again at Flushing Meadows.

On that note, let's look at the favorites to win the women's singles title in New York this year:

6) Elena Rybakina

First up is Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina announced herself to the big leagues by winning the Wimbledon Championships in 2022. She's been chipping in with solid results since then, but has yet to make a significant impact at the Majors.

Despite issues with her coaching set-up, the Kazakh has captured a title in Strasbourg this year. She's one of the most in-form players at the moment, amassing semifinal runs in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati.

Rybakina's dependable serve and rapid groundstrokes can cause problems for most opponents in New York. She has a great chance to go the distance this year.

5) Madison Keys

Keys at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Next up is Madison Keys.

Keys finally broke her duck at the Majors by winning the Australian Open in January. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

The American has had a positive season so far, garnering semifinal runs in Indian Wells and Queen's Club. She also reached the quarterfinals in Paris, but lost to Coco Gauff in three sets.

Keys is a former finalist at the US Open (2017). She will enter New York after a quarterfinal finish in Montreal and a fourth-round appearance in Cincinnati.

The 30-year-old has a great record in New York and is easily one of the favorites to win. She will begin her campaign against Renata Zarazua in the first round.

4) Jessica Pegula

Third on the list is last year's runner-up Jessica Pegua.

Pegula is among the top-10 players on tour. She's had a season filled with ups and downs, chalking up title-winning runs in Austin and Bad Homburg. She also secured runner-up finishes in Adelaide and Miami, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

The American has been slightly vulnerable in the last few months, but will be expected to turn things around in New York. She will enter after a third-round exit in Cincinnati.

Pegula was one win away from winning the title last year. She is a fan favorite at Flushing Meadows and easily one of the favorites to win the title.

3) Coco Gauff

Third on the list is Coco Gauff.

Gauff slipped to third place in the WTA rankings after Iga Swiatek's heroics in the last few months. She's had a tough season so far, but still managed to win her second Major crown in Paris.

The American will enter New York after a fourth-round exit in Montreal and a quarterfinal run in Cincinnati. Despite a valiant effort against Jasmine Paolini, the Italian defeated her in Cincinnati, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Gauff is a former champion at the US Open and will know how to tackle past the obstacles in the initial few rounds. She hasn't been at her best on the hard courts this year, but with the home crowd firmly behind her, she could have a say in New York.

2) Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka will feel gutted after close losses in Melbourne and Paris this year. She also reached the semifinals at Wimbledon, but lost to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

Despite her frustrating losses, the Belarusian will know she can defend her title. She's already claimed the honors at hard-court events in Miami and Brisbane this year.

The top seed will take on Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the US Open. She defeated the youngster most recently in Berlin.

1) Iga Swiatek

Lastly, Iga Swiatek makes the list of favorites to win the crown in New York.

After a salty start to the season, Swiatek came up with the answers in Wimbledon and Cincinnati. She captured her first Major title on grass and backed it up with another impressive performance on the hard courts.

The Pole is a former champion in New York and looks in great touch at the moment. If she works on her counterpunching skills against power-hitters and keeps her focus throughout the event, she is most likely to win her second title at the US Open this year.

