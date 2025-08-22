US Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs (5) Mirra Andreeva

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Parks in action at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Image Source: Getty)

Alycia Parks will face fifth-seed Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the 2025 US Open on Sunday, August 24. The winner will meet Zhu Lin or Anastasia Potapova in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Parks has had an inconsistent run on hard courts this year. She started strongly at the ASB Classic, reaching the semifinals. However, she lost eight of her next 12 matches on the surface, with the second round being her best finish during this period.

Parks' North American hard-court swing saw her suffer consecutive opening round exits in Montreal and Cincinnati. She is currently playing at the Monterrey Open, where she defeated the likes of top-seed Emma Navarro and Rebecca Sramkova to reach the semifinals. The American will face Diana Shnaider up next.

Ad

Meanwhile, Andreeva has had some impressive spells on hard courts this year. She clinched back-to-back titles at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open, as she went on a 12-match unbeaten streak. The Russian registered five wins over top-10 ranked opponents during this run.

Andreeva most recently played at the Canadian Open, which was her first hard-court tournament since the Miami Open. In Montreal, the Russian received a first-round bye and a walkover in the second round. She then lost to McCartney Kessler in the third round.

Ad

Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

This will be the first time the two cross paths on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Sunday's fixture.

Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alycia Parks +475 Mirra Andreeva -750

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)

Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Andreeva at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Parks' ongoing campaign in Monterrey would tighten her schedule for the coming days. Things could get even tougher for the American in New York if she wins the semifinal against Shnaider. It has to be seen whether Parks will have proper match fitness heading into the tournament.

Ad

With a 36-12 win-loss record, Andreeva has enjoyed a splendid season on the tour. Having already played mixed doubles at the New York Major, the Russian must have figured out the court conditions to some extent.

Andreeva's limited hard-court outings in recent times are a concern. She has yet to win a match on the surface since March. However, given her superior overall gameplay, she is expected to go through. Her strong groundstrokes and agile movements will prove too difficult for Parks, who would be reasonably fatigued after her Monterrey campaign.

Pick: Andreeva to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More