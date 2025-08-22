US Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Alycia Parks vs (5) Mirra Andreeva
Date: August 24, 2025
Tournament: US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva preview
Alycia Parks will face fifth-seed Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the 2025 US Open on Sunday, August 24. The winner will meet Zhu Lin or Anastasia Potapova in the second round.
Parks has had an inconsistent run on hard courts this year. She started strongly at the ASB Classic, reaching the semifinals. However, she lost eight of her next 12 matches on the surface, with the second round being her best finish during this period.
Parks' North American hard-court swing saw her suffer consecutive opening round exits in Montreal and Cincinnati. She is currently playing at the Monterrey Open, where she defeated the likes of top-seed Emma Navarro and Rebecca Sramkova to reach the semifinals. The American will face Diana Shnaider up next.
Meanwhile, Andreeva has had some impressive spells on hard courts this year. She clinched back-to-back titles at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open, as she went on a 12-match unbeaten streak. The Russian registered five wins over top-10 ranked opponents during this run.
Andreeva most recently played at the Canadian Open, which was her first hard-court tournament since the Miami Open. In Montreal, the Russian received a first-round bye and a walkover in the second round. She then lost to McCartney Kessler in the third round.
Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head
This will be the first time the two cross paths on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Sunday's fixture.
Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)
Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva prediction
Parks' ongoing campaign in Monterrey would tighten her schedule for the coming days. Things could get even tougher for the American in New York if she wins the semifinal against Shnaider. It has to be seen whether Parks will have proper match fitness heading into the tournament.
With a 36-12 win-loss record, Andreeva has enjoyed a splendid season on the tour. Having already played mixed doubles at the New York Major, the Russian must have figured out the court conditions to some extent.
Andreeva's limited hard-court outings in recent times are a concern. She has yet to win a match on the surface since March. However, given her superior overall gameplay, she is expected to go through. Her strong groundstrokes and agile movements will prove too difficult for Parks, who would be reasonably fatigued after her Monterrey campaign.
Pick: Andreeva to win in three sets.