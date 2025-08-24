Match details

Fixture: [8] Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell

Date: TBD

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell preview

Amanda Anisimova returns to the Grand Slam stage after making the Wimbledon final last month. She will be up against Kimberly Birrell in the opening round of the 2025 US Open.

Trending

Anisimova, the eighth seed at this year’s tournament, has suffered early exits at Cincinnati and Montreal after the Wimbledon high. Her overall win-loss still reads at an impressive 33-15 and includes a WTA 1000 title on the hardcourts of Doha.

The American has not done well at her home Slam in the past, with a win-loss of 3-5, but off the back of a career-best season, is primed to change that.

Birrell will be eyeing her first US Open main draw win. (Source: Getty)

Birell, meanwhile, has failed to make the best of a solid start to the season. After making quarterfinals at Brisbane and Singapore, she won back-to-back matches at only one other tournament (on grass). Her overall win-loss thus reads 29-20.

The Aussie has played in the US Open main draw on two prior occasions but has yet to get a win. Her record on the big stage has also remained poor this year as she has made first-round exits at all three other Slams.

Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell head-to-head

The two players have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell prediction

Anisimova will have the support of the home crowd. (Source: Getty)

Given the gulf in the rankings and level of experience when it comes to playing on the big stage, Amanda Anisimova will be the firm favorite to come out on top in the contest.

The American, when striking the ball well, can hit just about any opponent off the court. Her powerful game was on full display at the All England Club last month, and the quick courts in New York suit her well, too.

As for Kimberly Birrell, she will need to rely on her serve a lot. The Aussie can generate a lot of pace on that shot and will need it to fire against Anisimova. She will also need to find a way to be aggressive and not let her opponent dictate play.

The last few matches have been difficult for both opponents, and there are bound to be some first-round jitters from both ends. But that’s where Anisimova’s superior experience and stronger baseline game should help her gain a distinct edge over her opponent.

Pick: Anisimova to win in straight sets.

