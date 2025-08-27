US Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Jerome Kym preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (30) Brandon Nakashima vs (Q) Jerome Kym

Date: August 27, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Brandon Nakashima vs Jerome Kym preview

Brandon Nakashima at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

30th seed Brandon Nakashima will take on qualifier Jerome Kym in the second round of the US Open 2025.

Trending

Nakashima was up against Jesper de Jong in the first round. The American clinched the opening set despite some setbacks, though he lost the next set in a tie-break. He got outplayed in the third set to fall behind two sets to one.

The two were on even footing in the fourth set until Nakashima raised his level, sweeping four games in a row to level the proceedings. He got a tough fight from de Jong in the fifth set, though he ultimately pipped the Dutch player in the tie-break to wrap up a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) win.

Kym came through the qualifying rounds of the US Open to secure his place in the main draw of a Major for the first time. He was up against home favorite Ethan Quinn in the first round.

Kym started off strong, claiming the first two sets without dropping his serve even once. That streak came to an end in the third set, with Quinn fighting back to keep himself in contention. Both players remained steady on serve in the fourth set, thus forcing a tie-break. Kym sneaked past Quinn in it to score a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) win.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jerome Kym head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jerome Kym odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -325 +1.5 (-700) Over 38.5 (-125) Jerome Kym +240 -1.5 (+375) Under 38.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Jerome Kym prediction

Jerome Kym at the Davis Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Kym made a winning debut at the Majors, and also scored his first win over a top 100 player by beating Quinn. He won 77 percent of his first serve points and threw in 12 aces. He hit a total of 43 winners compared to 39 unforced errors.

Nakashima staged a comeback to outlast de Jong in his opener. He won 82 percent of points behind his first serve, while striking 50 winners against 47 unforced errors. He also won 74 percent of points while moving forward to finish off points at the net.

Kym is a rookie at the ATP level, with a 5-3 career record. Nakashima is a couple of years elder to Kym, yet he has years of experience under his belt. The US Open is also his most successful Major in terms of match wins, improving his record to 8-5 following his win over de Jong. He also made the fourth round here a year ago. The American will be the favorite to beat his younger rival based on their career trajectories so far.

Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win in four sets.

