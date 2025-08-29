US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (32) Luciano Darderi

Date: August 29, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Five-time Major champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on 32nd seed Luciano Darderi in the third round of the US Open 2025.

Alcaraz commenced his US Open run with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over Reilly Opelka. He was up against Mattia Bellucci in the second round. The Spaniard was at his dominating best, dropping only four games throughout the contest to register a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Darderi dispatched Rinky Hijikata in straight sets to reach the second round, where home favorite Eliot Spizzirri awaited him. The Italian was off to a blistering start, dishing out a bagel to claim the opening set. After cruising through the first set, he was pushed to a tie-break in the next.

However, Darderi edged past his opponent in it to take a two-set lead. With his back up against the wall, Spizzirri played with a renewed focus to claim the third set. His comeback was crushed by the Italian in the fourth set, sealing a 6-0, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4 win in his favor.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -5000 +1.5 (-350) Over 29.5 (-105) Luciano Darderi +1150 -1.5 (+220) Under 29.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi prediction

Luciano Darderi at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alcaraz put his best foot forward against Bellucci, losing only 13 points on serve throughout the match. He didn't face a single break point, won 86 percent of points on the back of his first serve, and hit 32 winners against 23 unforced errors. He also extended his unbeaten run to eight matches, having won the Cincinnati Open in the lead-up to the US Open.

Darderi has reached the third round of a second consecutive Major, and for the first time at the US Open. His two wins here also mark the first time that he won back-to-back matches on hardcourts this season. He won 79 percent of points behind his first serve in the previous round, and struck 39 winners against 41 unforced errors.

Darderi will now try to reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time, as well as aim to score the first top 10 win of his career. However, it won't be easy for him to stop the rampaging Alcaraz, considering his current form. The Spaniard has made the final of every tournament he has participated in since April, racking up a 41-2 record during this period. He will be the massive favorite to emerge victorious in this contest.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

