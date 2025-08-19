  • home icon
  WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz wins hearts as he consoles emotional Jannik Sinner after Italian unexpectedly retires from Cincinnati Open final

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz wins hearts as he consoles emotional Jannik Sinner after Italian unexpectedly retires from Cincinnati Open final

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Aug 19, 2025 00:51 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz consoles Jannik Sinner at Cincinnati Open (Image Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz consoles Jannik Sinner at Cincinnati Open (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz made a heartwarming gesture towards Jannik Sinner after the Italian's unexpected retirement from their blockbuster final at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The Spaniard put his friendship with Sinner on display as he comforted the visibly emotional World No. 1.

Alcaraz made a commanding start against a struggling Sinner in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event, rushing away to a 5-0 lead. The World No. 1 then called for the doctor and received treatment for what appeared to be an illness. However, Sinner was ultimately unable to continue and chose to retire from the match after 23 minutes of play.

Jannik Sinner looked crestfallen after being forced to cut the match short, sitting dejectedly on his bench after informing Carlos Alcaraz of his decision. The Spaniard wasted no time in going over to console Sinner, providing him with support during the challenging moment.

Alcaraz also penned a sweet camera message for the World No. 1, expressing sorrow over his rival's condition.

"Sorry Jannik :(," Alcaraz wrote.
Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner graciously congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on winning his maiden Cincinnati Open title and wished him well for the US Open. The Italian also apologized for disappointing the crowd with his retirement, admitting that he "couldn't handle more" despite his desire to finish the match.

"You are truly a champion" - Carlos Alcaraz addresses Jannik Sinner after his Cincinnati Open retirement

Sinner and Alcaraz - Source: Getty
Sinner and Alcaraz - Source: Getty

After consoling Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz also shared a heartfelt message for the Italian in his victory speech at the Cincinnati Open. The 22-year-old reminded Sinner that he was a "true champion" and backed him to make a strong comeback from his illness issues.

"This is not the way that I want to win matches, to win trophies. I got to say, sorry, and I understand how you can feel right now. You are truly a champion and I’m pretty sure that from this situation you’re going to come back even stronger. You always do and that’s what really true champions does, so sorry and come back stronger," Alcaraz said.
Alcaraz and Sinner are both expected to be back in action in the US Open mixed doubles competition before their singles campaigns at the New York Major. The Spaniard has formed a blockbuster partnership with Emma Raducanu, while the World No. 1 is set to team up with Katerina Siniakova.

However, it remains to be seen whether Jannik Sinner will still compete in the event after his struggles in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Raducanu are scheduled to take on Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in their opening match.

Urvi Mehra

Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this.

Edited by Urvi Mehra
