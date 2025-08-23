US Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (12) Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner
Date: August 26, 2025
Tournament: US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner preview
12th-seed Casper Ruud will take on Sebastian Ofner in the first round of the 2025 US Open on Tuesday, August 26. The winner will meet Laslo Djere or Raphael Collignon in the second round.
Ruud had an underwhelming run on hardcourts in the season's first half, which saw him drop down the rankings from No. 5 to No. 15 by May. Except for his runner-up finish at the Dallas Open, the Norwegian struggled to make deep runs in hard-court events.
Ruud commenced his North American hard-court swing at the Canadian Open. Following a first-round bye, the eighth-seed defeated Roman Safiullin and Nuno Borges but lost to Karen Khachanov in the fourth round. He then suffered a second-round exit at the Cincinnati Open, losing to Arthur Rinderknech.
Meanwhile, Ofner was sidelined until March due to surgery on his right heel. This forced the Austrian to skip all hard-court events in the season's first half. His best performance came at the Geneva Open, where he defeated the likes of Karen Khachanov and Nuno Borges to reach the semifinals.
The Canadian Open marked Ofner's first hard-court appearance of the season. At the ATP 1000 event, the Austrian lost to Reilly Opelka in the first round. He then suffered opening-round exits in Cincinnati and Winston-Salem, as he has yet to register a win during the North American hard-court swing.
Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head
Ruud leads the head-to-head 2-0. In their most recent meeting at the 2024 Geneva Open, the Norwegian defeated Ofner, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round.
Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner prediction
Ruud has a 72% win this season, courtesy of an impressive clay-court swing. His performances on hard have not matched that level. However, the Norwegian should not have much trouble in the early stages of the tournament.
Ofner has yet to win a hard-court match on the tour this season. He suffered first-round exits in his last five tournaments, with four of those losses coming against unseeded players. The challenge ahead will be even more difficult when the Austrian goes up against the highly skilled Ruud.
Given the current circumstances and head-to-head record, Ruud has the edge over Ofner. Although the Norwegian is not the most effective on hardcourts, his opponent's relatively poor form on the surface makes this a favorable contest for him.
Pick: Ruud to win in four sets.