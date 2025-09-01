US Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

By Gautham Krishna
Published Sep 01, 2025 06:00 GMT
Coco Gauff (L) and Naomi Osaka (R) (Image Source: Getty)
Coco Gauff (L) and Naomi Osaka (R) (Image Source: Getty)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (23) Naomi Osaka

Date: September 1, 2025

Tournament: US Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka preview

Gauff at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)
Gauff at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Third-seed Coco Gauff will take on 23rd-seed Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open on Monday, September 1. The winner will meet Marta Kostyuk or Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gauff's North American hard-court swing commenced at the Canadian Open, where she lost to eventual champion Victoria Mboko in the fourth round. In Cincinnati, the American registered straight-set wins over Wang Xinyu and Lucia Bronzetti but failed to get past Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.

At the US Open, Gauff defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5, and Donna Vekic, 7-6(5), 6-2, in the first and second rounds, respectively. Her most comprehensive win came against Magdalena Frech in the third round, as she limited her unforced errors and held her serve well to register a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Ad

Meanwhile, Osaka has been impressive on the tour lately, as she finished runner-up at the Canadian Open. The Japanese showed great dominance in the tournament, with five of her six wins coming in straight sets. She suffered a second-round exit at the Citi DC Open.

Osaka's campaign in New York started strongly with comfortable wins over Greet Minnen, 6-3, 6-4, and Hailey Baptiste, 6-3, 6-1, in the opening two rounds. She then faced Daria Kasatkina in the third round. Although her first-set bagel was cancelled out, she won one break point in the decider, which was enough to close out the match, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

Gauff leads the head-to-head 3-2. In their most recent meeting at the 2024 China Open, the American earned a walkover at 3-6, 6-4, when Osaka retired due to injury.

Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Naomi Osaka+115+1.5 (-220)Over 20.5 (-160)
Coco Gauff-150-1.5 (+150)Under 20.5 (+110)
Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Osaka in action at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)
Osaka in action at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Gauff's most preferred surfaces are hard and clay. Although the American has been impressive on clay this year, her form on hard courts has not matched that success. She has yet to get past the quarterfinals of a hard-court event. Her win-loss record on the surface stands at 15-7.

Ad

Osaka already has two final appearances on hard courts this year, with fewer tournaments played compared to Gauff. She has been impressive overall at the New York Major, particularly excelling with her powerful serves, having hit 20 aces in three matches so far.

Although Gauff is better ranked and has the head-to-head advantage, Osaka's current form makes her the favorite to get through to the next round. The American has been creating plenty of unforced errors, which could be easily exploited by the experienced Japanese.

Pick: Osaka to win in three sets.

About the author
Gautham Krishna

Gautham Krishna

Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.

With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.

His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.

He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music.

Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications