US Open 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Jiri Lehecka vs Borna Coric, Jakub Mensik vs Nicolas Jarry

There will be 19 first-round matches in the bottom half of the men's singles draw on Day 1 (August 24) at the 2025 US Open. The highest seed in action on Day 1 will be the fourth seed and home favorite, Taylor Fritz.

Seventh seed and four-time Major champion, Novak Djokovic, will also begin his campaign in New York on Day 1, taking on home favorite Learner Tien. Also, sixth-seeded Ben Shelton, one of the heavy home favorites, will start his tournament on Day 1.

Let's look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 1 at the 2025 US Open

#1 Jakub Mensik vs Nicolas Jarry

16th seed Jakub Mensik will begin his 2025 US Open campaign against Nicolas Jarry in the first round.

Mensik has a 29-17 win-loss record this year, with his best result being winning the Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open. His last event was the Cincinnati Open, where he retired against Luca Nardi in the third round.

Jarry has a 16-20 win-loss record in 2025, with his best result being quarterfinal finishes in Brisbane and at the Estoril Challenger. His last event was the Winston-Salem Open, losing 6-7 (6), 4-6 against Kamil Majchrzak in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Mensik being the favorite to win the upcoming match at the US Open, as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Jakub Mensik

#2 Jiri Lehecka vs Borna Coric

In Picture: Jiri Lehecka (Getty)

20th seed Jiri Lehecka is all set to face Borna Coric in the first round of the 2025 US Open.

Lehecka has a 30-17 win/loss record in 2025, with a title in Brisbane and a runner-up finish in Queen's Club. His last event was the Cincinnati Open, where he lost 4-6, 4-6 in the fourth round against Ben Shelton.

Coric has mostly been active on the Challenger Tour this year, having a 26-12 win-loss record, winning four Challenger titles in Lugano, Thionville, Zadar, and Aix-en-Provence. His last event was the Winston-Salem Open, where he lost 4-6, 6-7 (5) against Darwin Blanch in the first round.

Lehecka won his only match against Coric 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 at the 2023 Australian Open, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match at the US Open.

Predicted winner- Jiri Lehecka

#3 Tomas Machac vs Luca Nardi

In Picture: Tomas Machac (Getty)

21st seed Tomas Machac is taking on Italy's Luca Nardi in the first round of the 2025 US Open.

Machac has a 19-14 win/loss record in 2025, winning a title in Acapulco. His last event was the Cincinnati Open, where he lost 3-6, 3-6 against Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

Nardi has a 27-24 win-loss record in 2025, with his best result being a runner-up finish at the Koblenz Challenger. His last event was the Cincinnati Open, where he lost 1-6, 4-6 against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

These two players have not met previously on the Main Tour, with Machac being the favorite to win the upcoming match at the US Open, as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Tomas Machac

#4 Tallon Griekspoor vs Adrian Mannarino

In Picture: Tallon Griekspoor (Getty)

30th seed Tallon Griekspoor will begin his 2025 US Open campaign against Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

Griekspoor has a 28-18 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being winning a title in Mallorca and having a runner-up finish in Marrakech. His last event was the Winston-Salem Open, losing 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Marton Fucsovics in the second round.

Mannarino has a 28-30 win/loss record this year, with his best result being a runner-up finish at the Newport Challenger. His last event was the Cincinnati Open, where he lost 4-6, 6-7 (4) against Jannik Sinner in the fourth round.

This is the first meeting between the two players on the main Tour, with Griekspoor being the favorite to win the upcoming match in New York, as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Tallon Griekspoor

#5 Jordan Thompson vs Corentin Moutet

In Picture: Corentin Moutet (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 US Open will feature Jordan Thompson, who will take on Corentin Moutet.

Thompson has an 11-11 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being a quarterfinal finish in Brisbane. His last event was the Cincinnati Open, losing 2-6, 2-6 against Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

Moutet has a 29-21 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result coming in Mallorca, where he reached the final. His last event was the Cincinnati Open, losing 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Alex Michelsen in the second round.

Moutet won his only match against Thompson, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at Indian Wells this year, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Corentin Moutet

