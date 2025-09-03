US Open 2025 Day 11: Women's singles predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova, Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova

Day 11 of the 2025 US Open (September 3) will see two women's singles quarterfinals take place from the bottom half of the draw.

In one semifinal, second seed Iga Swiatek will face eighth seed and home favorite Amanda Anisimova, and in the other match, 23rd seed and two-time New York champion Naomi Osaka will face eleventh seed Karolina Muchova.

Let's take a look at the two matches scheduled to take place on Day 11 of the 2025 US Open.

#1 Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova

Second seed Iga Swiatek will face eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinal of the 2025 US Open.

Swiatek has a 53-12 win-loss record this season, winning Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open. At the US Open, she began with wins over Emiliana Arango and Suzan Lamens in the first two rounds. In the third round, she won 7-6 (2), 6-4 against 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya, and then won 6-3, 6-1 over 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round.

Anisimova has a 37-15 win-loss record this year, winning one title in Doha. At the US Open, she began with wins over Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint in the first couple of rounds. In the third round, she won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 over Jaqueline Cristian and then won 6-0, 6-3 over 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round.

The only match that they have played before, Swiatek double-bagelled Anisimova at this year's Wimbledon final, making the Polish player the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Iga Swiatek

#2 Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova

In Picture: Naomi Osaka (Getty)

23rd seed Naomi Osaka will face eleventh seed Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinal of the 2025 US Open.

Osaka has a 31-12 win-loss record in 2025, winning a Challenger title in Saint-Malo and finishing as runner-up in Brisbane and Montreal. She began her campaign in New York with wins over Greet Minnen and Hailey Baptiste in the first two rounds. In the third round, she won 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 over 15th seed Daria Kasatkina, and then won 6-3, 6-2 over third seed Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Muchova has a 20-12 win-loss record in 2025, with runner-up finishes in Linz and Dubai as her best results. She began her campaign in New York with wins over Venus Williams and Sorana Cirstea in the first two rounds. In the third round, she won 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 over 21st seed Linda Noskova, and then won 6-3, 6-7 (0), 6-3 over 27th seed Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round.

The head-to-head is tied at 2-2, with Osaka winning the last match 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 against Muchova at the Australian Open this year, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Naomi Osaka

