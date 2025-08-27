US Open 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Holger Rune vs Jan-Lennard Struff, Casper Ruud vs Raphael Collignon

Day 4 of the 2025 US Open (August 27) will feature 16 second-round matches in the bottom half of the men's singles draw. Second seed Carlos Alcaraz and seventh seed Novak Djokovic will be headlining the day's action.

Two of the biggest home favorites, fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz and sixth-seeded Ben Shelton, will also be in action. Other seeded players include Holger Rune (11th seed), Casper Ruud (12th seed), Jakub Mensik (16th seed), Frances Tiafoe (17th seed), Jiri Lehecka (20th seed), Tomas Machac (21st seed), and others.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 4 of the 2025 US Open

#1 Holger Rune vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Eleventh seed Holger Rune will take on Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

Rune has won 28 of the 44 matches he has played in 2025, winning the title in Barcelona and having a runner-up finish at Indian Wells. At the US Open, he began his campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) against Botic Van de Zandschulp in the first round.

Struff has a 15-22 win-loss record in 2025, with his best results being quarterfinal finishes at Marseille and Kitzbuhel. He began his US Open with wins over Clement Chidekh and Taro Daniel in the qualifiers, before winning 7-6 (4), 6-3 against Arthur Cazaux in the final round of qualifying. In the main draw, he began with a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Struff has won the only match against Rune 6-2, 6-0 at Munich last year, but the Dane, being the higher seed, will be the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Holger Rune

#2 Casper Ruud vs Raphael Collignon

In Picture: Casper Ruud (Getty)

Twelfth seed Casper Ruud will face Raphael Collignon in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

Ruud has won 29 of the 40 matches he has played this year, with his best results including a title in Madrid and a runner-up finish in Dallas. He began his US Open campaign with a 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over Sebastian Ofner in the first round.

Collignon has a 25-16 win/loss record in 2025 with two Challenger titles in Pau and Monza, and a runner-up finish at the Lugano Challenger. At the US Open, he won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against Daniel Elahi Galan in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Ruud being the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is a former runner-up in New York.

Predicted winner- Casper Ruud

#3 Jiri Lehecka vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

In Picture: Jiri Lehecka (Getty)

20th seed Jiri Lehecka will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

Lehecka has a 31-17 win-loss record, with his best results including a title in Brisbane and a runner-up finish in Queen's Club. At the US Open, he won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1 against Borna Coric in the first round.

Etcheverry has a 20-17 win-loss record in 2025, with a semifinal finish in Hamburg being his best result. He began his campaign in New York with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 win over compatriot Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round.

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Lehecka winning the last match 7-5, 6-3 at Hamburg this year. The upcoming match, being on a hard court, makes Lehecka the favorite to win.

Predicted winner- Jiri Lehecka

#4 Tomas Machac vs Joa Fonseca

In Picture: Tomas Machac (Getty)

21st seed Tomas Machac will take Joao Fonseca in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

Machac has a 20-14 win-loss record this year, with a title in Acapulco being his best result. He began his campaign in New York with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 win over Luca Nardi in the first round.

Fonseca has a 31-14 win-loss record this year, with a title in Buenos Aires and Challenger titles in Canberra and Phoenix. He began his campaign in New York with a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-3 over Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Machac being the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Tomas Machac

