US Open 2025 Day 8: Men's singles predictions ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech, Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Day 8 at the 2025 US Open (August 31) will feature four fourth-round matches from the bottom half of the men's singles draw. Second seed Carlos Alcaraz and seventh seed Novak Djokovic will be headlining the day's action.

Other prominent seeded players in action will include fourth-seeded and home favorite Taylor Fritz, along with two seeded Czech players in Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled for Day 8 of the 2025 US Open

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Alcaraz has a 57-6 win-loss record this year, with six titles. At the US Open, he began with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over Reilly Opelka in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Mattia Bellucci. In the third round, he won 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 against Luciano Darderi.

Rinderknech has won 22 of the 50 matches in 2025, with a semifinal finish in Kitbuhel being his best result. At the US Open, he began with a 7-6 (2), 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round. In the third round, he won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 against Benjamin Bonzi.

Alcaraz has won all three matches against Rinderknech, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Carlos Alcaraz

#2 Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

Seventh-seeded Novak Djokovic will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Djokovic has won 29 of the 38 matches in 2025, with one title at the Geneva Open. At the US Open, he began with a 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over Learner Tien in the first round, followed by a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over Zachary Svajda in the second round. In the third round, he won 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3 against Cameron Norrie.

Struff has won 22 of the 39 matches in 2025 with quarterfinal finishes in Kitzbuhel and Marseille. He began his campaign in New York with wins over Clement Chidekh, Taro Daniel, and Arthur Cazaux in the qualifiers. In the main draw, he won 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3 over Mackenzie McDonald in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over Holger Rune in the second round. In the third round, he won 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) over Frances Tiafoe.

Djokovic has a 7-0 head-to-head record against Struff, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Novak Djokovic

#3 Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac

In Picture: Taylor Fritz (Getty)

Fourth seed and home favorite Taylor Fritz will face 21st seed Tomas Machac in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Fritz has won 41 of the 56 matches in 2025, winning two titles in Eastbourne and Stuttgart. He started his campaign in New York with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win over Emilio Nava in the first round, followed by a 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 6-4 win over Lloyd Harris in the second round. In the third round, he won 7-6 (3), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-4 against Jerome Kym.

Machac has a 22-14 win-loss record in 2025, winning one title in Acapulco. He began his campaign in New York with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 win over Luca Nardi in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-3 win over Joao Fonseca in the second round. In the third round, he won 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 over Ugo Blanchet.

Fritz has won both his matches against Machac, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Taylor Fritz

