US Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu

Date: August 29, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu preview

Elena Rybakina at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ninth seed Elena Rybakina will take on Emma Raducanu in the third round of the US Open 2025.

Rybakina scored an easy 6-3, 6-0 win over Julieta Pareja to book her spot in the second round, where Tereza Valentova awaited her. The Kazakh was in a spot of bother after going down an early break but regrouped immediately by reeling off four games in a row to take the set.

Rybakina was on the backfoot for most of the second set, even saving a couple of set points on her own serve in the eighth game. She fought back to force a tie-break, in which she saved another two set points before wrapping up the proceedings on her first match point for a 6-3, 7-6 (7) win.

Raducanu beat qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2 to begin her quest for a second title in New York on a strong note. She took on another qualifier, Janice Tjen, in the second round. The Brit was equally dominant in this round as well, dropping only three games yet again for a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win.

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Rybakina leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous meeting at the Sydney Tennis Classic 2022 in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -180 +1.5 (-450) Over 21.5 (-130) Emma Raducanu +140 -1.5 (+275) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Rybakina matched her career-best result at the US Open by reaching the third round for the third time thanks to her win over Valentova. She struck 18 winners compared to 22 unforced errors, while winning 71 percent of her first serve points.

Raducanu has cruised through both of her matches here so far, conceding three games each per round. She hasn't dropped her serve even once. Her first-round win over Shibahara marked her first win at the tournament since her incredible title-winning run here as a qualifier in 2021.

Rybakina made light work of Raducanu in their previous and only encounter, thrashing her 6-0, 6-1 when they met in Sydney three years ago. A lot has changed since then for both of them. Both posted some strong results in the lead-up to this year's US Open.

Rybakina's power-packed game, while effective, is also something Raducanu loves going up against. The latter is adept at redirecting pace, something which she is sure to receive in leaps and bounds from the former Wimbledon champion.

Raducanu has a 1-8 record against top 10 players this year, with her only win coming against Emma Navarro en route to the Miami Open quarterfinals. She's due for a big win now, and with the way she's currently playing, along with Rybakina's underwhelming results in New York, this could be her time to shine.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

