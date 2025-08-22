US Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Julieta Pareja preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Julieta Pareja
Date: August 24, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Elena Rybakina vs Julieta Pareja preview
Elena Rybakina will take on Julieta Pareja in the first round of the US Open.
Rybakina is a serious contender on the women's tour. After a third-round finish in Wimbledon, she chalked up semifinal runs in Montreal and Cincinnati. She also claimed the honours in Strasbourg by defeating Liudmila Samsonova in the final.
The Kazakh has meant business in the last few weeks. She outfoxed Elise Mertens, Madison Keys, and Aryna Sabalenka en route to the semifinals in Cincinnati but lost to Iga Swiatek. The Pole defeated her in the last four, 7-5, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Julieta Pareja is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. After a runner-up finish in Bakersfield (ITF W35), she reached the semifinals of the Copa Colsanitas this year. Despite a valiant effort against Katarzyna Kawa, the Pole defeated her in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.
Pareja will enter New York after a quarterfinal run in Platja d'Aro (ITF W35). She oufoxed Aravane Rezai and Alba Rey Garcia in the first two rounds but lost to Ane Mintegi Del Olmo. The Spaniard defeated Pareja in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
Elena Rybakina vs Julieta Pareja head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.
Elena Rybakina vs Julieta Parejaodds
All odds are sourced from BetMGM.
Elena Rybakina vs Julieta Pareja prediction
Rybakina has a great chance to make a deep run in New York. She defeated higher-ranked opponents such as Keys and Sabalenka last week but ran out of gas against Swiatek. The Kazakh looks sharp at the moment and will be raring to go in New York.
Pareja, meanwhile, has nothing to lose at the US Open this year. She's already impressed critics by reaching the semifinals of a main tour event at the age of 16. The youngster has a lot to learn and will be eager to perform at a high level in the first round.
No points for guessing that Rybakina will be a clear favorite to come out on top. She should be able to power through her opponent and begin on a solid note.
Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.