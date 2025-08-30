US Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova
Date: August 31, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova preview
Former Wimbledon champions Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova will clash in the fourth round of the US Open 2025.
Rybakina beat teenagers Julieta Pareja and Tereza Valentova in straight sets to book a third-round date with former US Open champion Emma Raducanu. The Kazakh was in a relentless mood, overwhelming her opponent from start to finish. She broke the Brit's serve twice in each set to score an easy 6-1, 6-2 win.
Vondrousova scored straight-sets wins over Oksana Selekhmeteva and 32nd seed McCartney Kessler to reach the third round, where seventh seed Jasmine Paolini awaited her. Neither player made any inroads on the other's serve in the opening set, leading to a tie-break.
Vondrousova sneaked past Paolini in it to take the set. She ran away with the match after that, racing through the second set. She dished out a breadstick to register a 7-6 (4), 6-1 win.
Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head
Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Rybakina won their previous meeting at the Italian Open 2023 in straight sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction
Neither player dropped their serve in the previous round. Rybakina made light work of Raducanu, while Vondrousova scored her third top 10 win of the season by beating Paolini. The Kazakh has advanced to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time, while the Czech has made it this far for the second time following her quarterfinal finish in 2023.
Each player has one win over the other, that too in straight sets. Vondrousova's win came on hardcourts, while Rybakina beat her en route to the Italian Open title in 2023.
Vondrousova has beaten the likes of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys this year. However, her 7-16 career record against top 10 players on hardcourts isn't a promising sign. Prior to her latest win over Paolini, she hadn't beaten a top 10 player on hardcourts since March 2023.
Rybakina's brand of first-strike tennis shines on hardcourts. Vondrousova's craftiness may impede her for a while but she should be able to overcome the challenge to continue her run in New York.
Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.