US Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova

Date: August 31, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Rybakina at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former Wimbledon champions Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova will clash in the fourth round of the US Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Rybakina beat teenagers Julieta Pareja and Tereza Valentova in straight sets to book a third-round date with former US Open champion Emma Raducanu. The Kazakh was in a relentless mood, overwhelming her opponent from start to finish. She broke the Brit's serve twice in each set to score an easy 6-1, 6-2 win.

Vondrousova scored straight-sets wins over Oksana Selekhmeteva and 32nd seed McCartney Kessler to reach the third round, where seventh seed Jasmine Paolini awaited her. Neither player made any inroads on the other's serve in the opening set, leading to a tie-break.

Ad

Vondrousova sneaked past Paolini in it to take the set. She ran away with the match after that, racing through the second set. She dished out a breadstick to register a 7-6 (4), 6-1 win.

Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Rybakina won their previous meeting at the Italian Open 2023 in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -225 +1.5 (-650) Over 21.5 (-130) Marketa Vondrousova +185 -1.5 (+350) Under 21.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Marketa Vondrousova at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Neither player dropped their serve in the previous round. Rybakina made light work of Raducanu, while Vondrousova scored her third top 10 win of the season by beating Paolini. The Kazakh has advanced to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time, while the Czech has made it this far for the second time following her quarterfinal finish in 2023.

Ad

Each player has one win over the other, that too in straight sets. Vondrousova's win came on hardcourts, while Rybakina beat her en route to the Italian Open title in 2023.

Vondrousova has beaten the likes of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys this year. However, her 7-16 career record against top 10 players on hardcourts isn't a promising sign. Prior to her latest win over Paolini, she hadn't beaten a top 10 player on hardcourts since March 2023.

Ad

Rybakina's brand of first-strike tennis shines on hardcourts. Vondrousova's craftiness may impede her for a while but she should be able to overcome the challenge to continue her run in New York.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More