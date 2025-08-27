US Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally

Date: August 27, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally preview

Emma Navarro pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

10th seed Emma Navarro will face off against unseeded Caty McNally in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 US Open in New York on Wednesday, August 27.

Ad

Trending

Navarro had a breakthrough season last year, but 2025 hasn’t gone quite as planned. Despite a promising start with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open and a title in Merida, her form has dipped significantly since then.

Following a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon, the American struggled during the North American hardcourt swing, suffering early exits at the Citi Open, Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open, and Monterrey Open. She began her US Open campaign with a 7-6(9), 6-3 win against Yafan Wang, where she didn’t look at her best, but she’ll be hoping to find her rhythm and turn things around in the next round.

Ad

Caty McNally pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, McNally is still waiting for her big breakthrough on the main tour despite being around for some time. 2025 hasn’t been her most consistent season, with her standout moment coming at the WTA 125K in Newport. The title doesn’t add to her main tour record, though.

Ad

In Montreal, she managed a run to the third round before bowing out to Madison Keys, but her momentum stalled with a second-round loss in Cincinnati. At Flushing Meadows, she opened with a confident 6-2, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann to get her campaign underway.

Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally head-to-head

This will be their third meeting, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. McNally took the first matchup in Macon back in 2020, while Navarro evened things up with a win at Indian Wells three years later.

Ad

Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro -150 -2.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-150) Caty McNally +115 +2.5 (-130) Under 20.5 (+105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM).

Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally prediction

Emma Navarro and Caty McNally face off in the second round of the 2025 US Open in an all-American battle.

Navarro’s game is built around consistency and clean ball-striking from the baseline. She doesn’t rush things; instead, she wears opponents down with her patience and depth. McNally will try to flip that script by taking time away using her net skills, variety, and aggressive instincts to keep her compatriot from settling into long rallies.

Ad

If Navarro controls the tempo, she’s likely to edge ahead. But if McNally can draw the match into her style with shorter points, quick finishes, and plenty of crowd involvement, this could turn into a tight, entertaining contest.

Pick: Navarro to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More