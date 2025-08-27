US Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally preview
10th seed Emma Navarro will face off against unseeded Caty McNally in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 US Open in New York on Wednesday, August 27.
Navarro had a breakthrough season last year, but 2025 hasn’t gone quite as planned. Despite a promising start with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open and a title in Merida, her form has dipped significantly since then.
Following a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon, the American struggled during the North American hardcourt swing, suffering early exits at the Citi Open, Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open, and Monterrey Open. She began her US Open campaign with a 7-6(9), 6-3 win against Yafan Wang, where she didn’t look at her best, but she’ll be hoping to find her rhythm and turn things around in the next round.
Meanwhile, McNally is still waiting for her big breakthrough on the main tour despite being around for some time. 2025 hasn’t been her most consistent season, with her standout moment coming at the WTA 125K in Newport. The title doesn’t add to her main tour record, though.
In Montreal, she managed a run to the third round before bowing out to Madison Keys, but her momentum stalled with a second-round loss in Cincinnati. At Flushing Meadows, she opened with a confident 6-2, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann to get her campaign underway.
Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally head-to-head
This will be their third meeting, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. McNally took the first matchup in Macon back in 2020, while Navarro evened things up with a win at Indian Wells three years later.
Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM).
Emma Navarro vs Caty McNally prediction
Emma Navarro and Caty McNally face off in the second round of the 2025 US Open in an all-American battle.
Navarro’s game is built around consistency and clean ball-striking from the baseline. She doesn’t rush things; instead, she wears opponents down with her patience and depth. McNally will try to flip that script by taking time away using her net skills, variety, and aggressive instincts to keep her compatriot from settling into long rallies.
If Navarro controls the tempo, she’s likely to edge ahead. But if McNally can draw the match into her style with shorter points, quick finishes, and plenty of crowd involvement, this could turn into a tight, entertaining contest.
Pick: Navarro to win in straight sets