Naomi Osaka vs Suzan Lamens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Japan Women's Open 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Naomi Osaka vs Suzan Lamens

Date: October 14, 2025

Tournament: Kinoshita Group Japan Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: Utsobo Tennis Centre in Osaka, Japan

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $275, 094

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Naomi Osaka vs Suzan Lamens preview

Naomi Osaka will face Suzan Lamens in the second round of the Japan Women's Open.

Osaka has had a good season so far. After a title-winning run in Saint-Malo, she reached the finals in Cincinnati and semifinals in New York. She also participated in the China Open but lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Osaka entered the Japan Women's Open after a second round exit in Wuhan. She started her campaign by cruising past Sonobe Wakana in the first round, 6-0, 6-4. The former World No. 1 is among the favorites to win this year.

Lamens at the 2025 China Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Suzan Lamens has had a modest season so far. After a third round exit in Montreal, she reached the quarterfinals in Seoul and the first round in Beijing. Despite a spirited performance against Emiliana Arango, the Colombian defeated her in the China Open.

Ad

Lamens entered the Japan Women's Open after a short stint in Wuhan. She avenged her recent loss against Arango and defeated her 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. The Dutch pro only faced one break point throughout in the last round.

Naomi Osaka vs Suzan Lamens head-to-head

Osaka leads the head-to-head against Lamens 1-0. She defeated the Dutchwoman in the 2024 Libema Open.

Osaka vs Suzan Lamens odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka -500 -5.5 (+100) Over 19.5 (-112) Suzan Lamens +400 +5.5 (-115) Under 19.5 (-117)

Ad

All odds are sourced by Oddscheker.

Naomi Osaka vs Suzan Lamens prediction

Osaka at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Osaka's recent results showcase her determination to succeed on tour. The four-time Grand Slam champion has yet to win a title (tour level) in 2025, but has been close to making her mark. She has played an aggressive brand of tennis and is known for her calm demeanor on the court.

Ad

Lamens, on the other hand, has shown glimpses of her top potential this year. She's started well at most events, but lacks the killer instinct in the difficult rounds. The 26-year-old old has a versatile all-around game and great anticipation skills on the court.

No points for guessing that Osaka will be a clear favorite to win this bout. The top seed has a better record on hardcourts and should be able to solve this round.

Ad

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Suzan Lamens betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have fewer than 20 games.

Tip 2: Osaka to register more aces than Lamens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline