US Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (15) Andrey Rublev
Date: September 1, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev preview
One of the fourth-round matches at the 2025 US Open will feature 25th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and 15th-seeded Andrey Rublev.
Winning titles in Adelaide and Montpellier, Auger-Aliassime had a great start to the year, but winning only nine out of nineteen matches across clay and grass courts has seen the Canadian player's form dip a bit throughout the course of the season.
Auger-Aliassime had a good outing at the Cincinnati Open, where he lost against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. At the US Open, he began with a 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-4 against Billy Harris in the first round, and then backed it up with a 6-1, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) over Roman Safiullin in the second round, after which he won 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-4 against third seed Alexander Zverev.
With a title in Doha and a runner-up finish in Hamburg, Andrey Rublev has a similar 32-19 win-loss record for the 2025 season, which includes his other notable hard-court performances, such as the semifinal finishes in Montpellier and Los Cabos.
Rublev had a good start on the North American hard courts, reaching quarterfinals in Canada and Cincinnati. At the US Open, he began with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Dino Prizmic in the first round, after which he won 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (4) over Tristan Boyer, following which he won 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 against Coleman Wong.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head
Rublev has a 7-1 head-to-head record against Auger-Aliassime, winning the last match 6-1, 6-4 in Hamburg this year.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev prediction
In the three matches in New York so far, Auger-Aliassime has won 77 percent of his first serve points and 59 percent of the second serve points. He has faced 26 break points on his serve, saving 20 of those. On return, he has a 41 percent break point conversion.
In his three matches, Rublev has 83 percent of his first serve points and 53 percent of his second serve points. On his serve, he has faced 16 break points, saving 10 of them. During return games, he has a 48 percent break point conversion.
Rublev is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he has a dominant head-to-head record against Auger-Aliassime and is the more consistent player.
Pick- Rublev to win in four sets