US Open 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Amanda Anisimova

Date: September 6, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS | India - JioHotstar

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after reaching US Open final | Image Source: Getty

On Saturday, September 6, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will contest the 2025 US Open final against Amanda Anisimova, in a rematch of the Wimbledon semifinals from nearly two months ago.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka has reached the last-four stage in New York in dominant fashion, as she didn't drop a single set in her four completed match wins. Although the World No. 1 fell behind by a set against home hope Jessica Pegula on Thursday, she was able to regroup to eventually secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in just over two hours.

With three Grand Slam trophies in her bag already, the Belarusian will be eager to improve to a 1-2 win/loss record in Major finals after losses in the Australian Open and the French Open title matches in 2025. World No. 8 Anisimova, meanwhile, is contesting her second consecutive final at the level at this year's US Open.

Ad

In the quarterfinals, the eighth seed exacted her revenge on Iga Swiatek for double-bageling in their Wimbledon final encounter, coming through 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. The 24-year-old then turned in one of the most mentally composed performances of her career against a resurgent Naomi Osaka. She overcame a set deficit to script a 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 win in nearly three hours and is now set to break into the top 5 WTA rankings in next week's official rankings.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Anisimova leads Sabalenka by a respectable margin of 6-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American has also defeated her older opponent in two of their three hard-court meetings, most recently in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Canadian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aryna Sabalenka -210 -1.5 (+325) Over 20.5 (-165) Amanda Anisimova +175 +1.5 (-160) Under 20.5 (+115)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Amanda Anisimova reacts after winning US Open SF | Image Source: Getty

Sabalenka fired eight aces and saved five of the seven break points that she faced in her semifinal victory against fourth-seeded Pegula at the US Open. The 27-year-old has stayed close to the baseline at Flushing Meadows this fortnight, allowing her to dominate her opponents from the forecourt with her fast serve and groundstrokes.

Ad

Despite being nearly the same height as Sabalenka, Anisimova is much more underwhelming on her serve, as evidenced by her display of a 67% first-serve win rate and six double faults against Osaka on Friday. That said, the young American has just as swashbuckling shots as her top-seeded opponent, with her down-the-line flat backhand being by far her biggest weapon.

The keys to winning this match for both players will come down to how potently they can hit cross-court before opening up the court. Provided the three-time Major winner stays wary of committing too many unforced errors, she is the firm favorite to nab her second consecutive title in New York.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More