  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Aryna Sabalenka
  • US Open 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

US Open 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

By Rudra Biswas
Published Sep 05, 2025 07:27 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka to face Amanda Anisimova for US Open 2025 title | Image Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka to face Amanda Anisimova for US Open 2025 title | Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Amanda Anisimova

Date: September 6, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS | India - JioHotstar

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after reaching US Open final | Image Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after reaching US Open final | Image Source: Getty

On Saturday, September 6, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will contest the 2025 US Open final against Amanda Anisimova, in a rematch of the Wimbledon semifinals from nearly two months ago.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sabalenka has reached the last-four stage in New York in dominant fashion, as she didn't drop a single set in her four completed match wins. Although the World No. 1 fell behind by a set against home hope Jessica Pegula on Thursday, she was able to regroup to eventually secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in just over two hours.

With three Grand Slam trophies in her bag already, the Belarusian will be eager to improve to a 1-2 win/loss record in Major finals after losses in the Australian Open and the French Open title matches in 2025. World No. 8 Anisimova, meanwhile, is contesting her second consecutive final at the level at this year's US Open.

Ad

In the quarterfinals, the eighth seed exacted her revenge on Iga Swiatek for double-bageling in their Wimbledon final encounter, coming through 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. The 24-year-old then turned in one of the most mentally composed performances of her career against a resurgent Naomi Osaka. She overcame a set deficit to script a 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 win in nearly three hours and is now set to break into the top 5 WTA rankings in next week's official rankings.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Anisimova leads Sabalenka by a respectable margin of 6-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American has also defeated her older opponent in two of their three hard-court meetings, most recently in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Canadian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (Over/Under)
Aryna Sabalenka -210-1.5 (+325)Over 20.5 (-165)
Amanda Anisimova+175+1.5 (-160)Under 20.5 (+115)
Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Amanda Anisimova reacts after winning US Open SF | Image Source: Getty
Amanda Anisimova reacts after winning US Open SF | Image Source: Getty

Sabalenka fired eight aces and saved five of the seven break points that she faced in her semifinal victory against fourth-seeded Pegula at the US Open. The 27-year-old has stayed close to the baseline at Flushing Meadows this fortnight, allowing her to dominate her opponents from the forecourt with her fast serve and groundstrokes.

Ad

Despite being nearly the same height as Sabalenka, Anisimova is much more underwhelming on her serve, as evidenced by her display of a 67% first-serve win rate and six double faults against Osaka on Friday. That said, the young American has just as swashbuckling shots as her top-seeded opponent, with her down-the-line flat backhand being by far her biggest weapon.

The keys to winning this match for both players will come down to how potently they can hit cross-court before opening up the court. Provided the three-time Major winner stays wary of committing too many unforced errors, she is the firm favorite to nab her second consecutive title in New York.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Twitter icon

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications