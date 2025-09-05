US Open 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Amanda Anisimova
Date: September 6, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: Final
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS | India - JioHotstar
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview
On Saturday, September 6, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will contest the 2025 US Open final against Amanda Anisimova, in a rematch of the Wimbledon semifinals from nearly two months ago.
Sabalenka has reached the last-four stage in New York in dominant fashion, as she didn't drop a single set in her four completed match wins. Although the World No. 1 fell behind by a set against home hope Jessica Pegula on Thursday, she was able to regroup to eventually secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in just over two hours.
With three Grand Slam trophies in her bag already, the Belarusian will be eager to improve to a 1-2 win/loss record in Major finals after losses in the Australian Open and the French Open title matches in 2025. World No. 8 Anisimova, meanwhile, is contesting her second consecutive final at the level at this year's US Open.
In the quarterfinals, the eighth seed exacted her revenge on Iga Swiatek for double-bageling in their Wimbledon final encounter, coming through 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. The 24-year-old then turned in one of the most mentally composed performances of her career against a resurgent Naomi Osaka. She overcame a set deficit to script a 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 win in nearly three hours and is now set to break into the top 5 WTA rankings in next week's official rankings.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head
Anisimova leads Sabalenka by a respectable margin of 6-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American has also defeated her older opponent in two of their three hard-court meetings, most recently in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Canadian Open.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction
Sabalenka fired eight aces and saved five of the seven break points that she faced in her semifinal victory against fourth-seeded Pegula at the US Open. The 27-year-old has stayed close to the baseline at Flushing Meadows this fortnight, allowing her to dominate her opponents from the forecourt with her fast serve and groundstrokes.
Despite being nearly the same height as Sabalenka, Anisimova is much more underwhelming on her serve, as evidenced by her display of a 67% first-serve win rate and six double faults against Osaka on Friday. That said, the young American has just as swashbuckling shots as her top-seeded opponent, with her down-the-line flat backhand being by far her biggest weapon.
The keys to winning this match for both players will come down to how potently they can hit cross-court before opening up the court. Provided the three-time Major winner stays wary of committing too many unforced errors, she is the firm favorite to nab her second consecutive title in New York.
Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.