US Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: August 29, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Frances Tiafoe at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

17th seed Frances Tiafoe will face qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of the US Open 2025.

Tiafoe moved past Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets to book his spot in the second round, where his younger compatriot Martin Damm Jr. awaited him. A break of serve in his favor in each of the first two sets helped the 27-year-old capture them.

With his spot in the tournament on the line, Damm Jr. played with more intensity in the third set. However, it looked like he would be on his way out after blowing four set points in the third set tie-break, allowing Tiafoe to reach a match point. However, the latter wasted that match point, and the 21-year-old got the job done on his next set point to keep his campaign afloat for a while.

Both players had a few break point chances in the fourth set, though neither capitalized on them. That changed towards the end, when Damm Jr. was serving to stay in the match at 6-5. Tiafoe snagged the final break of the match to score a 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (8), 7-5 win.

Struff, a former top 25 player, came through the qualifying rounds of the US Open. He beat Mackenzie McDonald in four sets to set up a second-round date with 11th seed Holger Rune. The German nabbed a closely fought first set in the tie-break, though his lead was negated after his younger rival nabbed the second set.

Struff inched ahead after taking the third set, though Rune clawed his way back into the match after coming out on top in the fourth set. The deciding set was a tense affair, though the German sneaked past his opponent in the end for a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Tiafoe leads Struff 2-1 in the head-to-head. The American won their previous meeting at the Boss Open 2023 in three sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe

-285 +1.5 (-625) Over 39.5 (-115) Jan-Lennard Struff +210 -1.5 (+330) Under 39.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tiafoe was tested in the previous round by Damm Jr but he made a nice recovery after blowing a match point in the third set. He had a good day on serve as well as from the back of the court, winning 86 percent of his first serve points while hitting 41 winners against only 13 unforced errors.

Struff was pushed to the limits by Rune, though he managed to outlast him in the end. It marked his first win over a top 20 player this season. He won 82 percent of points behind his first serve, and struck 66 winners compared to 44 unforced errors. He's through to the third round of the US Open for the third time.

The US Open is one of Tiafoe's favorite haunts, with his current record at the tournament standing at 24-10. He has made the semifinals in two of the past three editions. His streak of good results at his home Slam could be in jeopardy due to Struff.

They have played some close matches in the past. Their first meeting was a routine win for Tiafoe. Struff then ousted him from the first round of the French Open after a five-set thriller. The American saved a championship point in their most recent meeting to win the title in Stuttgart. This could be another close battle between them. Tiafoe usually peaks in New York, thus making him the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in five sets.

