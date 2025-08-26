  • home icon
  "It's horrendous" - Frances Tiafoe delivers blunt verdict on Carlos Alcaraz's 'terrible' new hairstyle after surprising encounter at US Open

"It's horrendous" - Frances Tiafoe delivers blunt verdict on Carlos Alcaraz's 'terrible' new hairstyle after surprising encounter at US Open

By Urvi Mehra
Published Aug 26, 2025 01:39 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Frances Tiafoe (R) (Image Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Frances Tiafoe (R) (Image Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe has revealed how he feels about Carlos Alcaraz's surprising new hairstyle at the 2025 US Open. Tiafoe did not hold back his thoughts after being stunned by the Spaniard's unexpected transformation ahead of his opening match.

Tiafoe, who reached the semifinals of the New York Major in 2024, is aiming to go a step further this year and end the 22-year wait for a new Grand Slam champion among American men. The 27-year-old made a strong start to his quest for his maiden Major title, claiming a 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka. The American then received a major surprise after leaving the court with a win.

Upon reaching the gym area, Frances Tiafoe ran into Carlos Alcaraz, who was sporting a brand new hairstyle while gearing up for his tournament opener. After arriving in New York with his trademark style, the World No. 2 had chosen to shave his head and sport a buzzcut for his US Open campaign. In amusing scenes, Tiafoe couldn't contain his shock upon spotting the five-time Grand Slam champion's new look.

Tiafoe later shared his honest verdict on Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle during his post-match press conference, describing the look as "terrible" and "horrendous." The American revealed that he had joked with Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, about the World No. 2's "aerodynamic" haircut and questioned who had convinced the 22-year-old to go for the "horrible" style.

"Yeah, it's horrible. I mean, it's definitely terrible. That's my guy though. It's funny, I looked at him and I was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic.' And then, Juan Carlos Ferrero was laughing and was like, 'Yeah, he's faster than he already was' and I was like, 'Well, that's a problem,'" Tiafoe said.
"I don't know who told him that's good. I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible. From me, from a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out and prides myself on good haircuts, it's horrendous. But I mean, at the end of the day, it's Carlos and that's my guy, but yeah he needs to get with me," he added.
Frances Tiafoe is not alone in believing that Carlos Alcaraz should change his barber, since tennis fans have often urged the five-time Grand Slam champion to look elsewhere for his hairstyling needs.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Reilly Opelka in US Open 1R; Frances Tiafoe advances

Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty
Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will debut his new hairstyle in front of a packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium when he squares off against Reilly Opelka in his opening match. If the Spaniard triumphs in his first tour-level encounter against Opelka, he will lock horns with Mattia Bellucci in the second round.

Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe is set to take on American qualifier Martin Damm Jr. in his second-round clash. Should Tiafoe emerge victorious, he will face the winner of the match between Holger Rune and Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round, followed by a potential fourth-round clash with Novak Djokovic.

Drawn in the same half, Alcaraz and Tiafoe could set up a blockbuster semifinal clash at the New Major. However, the American will likely have to deal with Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals first, while the World No. 2 could face a tough challenge against Ben Shelton in the last eight.

