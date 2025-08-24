US Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Federico Agustin Gomez preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs (Q) Federico Agustin Gomez
Date: August 25, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $31,620,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jack Draper vs Federico Agustin Gomez preview
Fifth-seeded Jack Draper is set to begin his 2025 US Open campaign with a first-round clash against Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez.
Draper has won 29 of his 38 matches this year, winning the BNP Paribas Open, which was his maiden Masters 1000 title. He also reached another final at that level, losing against Casper Ruud at the Madrid Open.
Aside from the Indian Wells title, Draper reached another hard-court final this year, reaching the final of the Qatar Open, losing against Andrey Rublev. However, coming into New York, Draper has some injury concerns as he has been out of the Tour for over a month, since his second-round loss against Marin Cilic at Wimbledon.
Federico Agustin Gomez has a 13-20 win-loss record in 2025, playing mostly Challenger tennis. His best result of the year has been reaching the semifinal of the Sarasota Challenger, losing 6-3, 4-6, 0-6 against Liam Draxl.
Gomez, too, has been on a break for over a month, after having played a few clay-court Challenger events in mid-July. He began his US Open qualifying journey with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Lukas Klein in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win over Federico China in the second round. In the final round, he won 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2 over Hugo Grenier to get into the main draw.
Jack Draper vs Federico Agustin Gomez head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Jack Draper vs Federico Agustin Gomez odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jack Draper vs Federico Agustin Gomez prediction
Draper has reached five hard-court finals in his career, winning two titles on the surface, with a 65 percent win rate. He has a 10-3 win/loss record at the US Open, having reached the semifinal last year.
Gomez has no proven hard-court credentials in his career as of yet, as the Argentine player has not reached any hard-court finals, and all three Challenger titles have come on clay.
Current form and the surface give Draper the advantage, with the fifth seed expected to win comprehensively to reach the next round.
Pick- Draper to win in straight sets