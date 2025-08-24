US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva

Date: August 26, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $31,620,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva preview

Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will commence his title defense at the US Open 2025 against Vit Kopriva.

Ad

Trending

Sinner started the year by successfully defending his Australian Open title. Unfortunately, the high from his win didn't last for too long. He soon received a three-month ban on account of his positive doping tests from a year ago. He returned to action in May in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open.

Sinner advanced to the final but came up short against Carlos Alcaraz. He continued his good run of form by reaching the French Open final for the first time. He found himself face-to-face with Alcaraz yet again. The title slipped out of his fingers, blowing three championship points in a five-set thriller.

Ad

The Italian then suffered his earliest exit in a year by losing in the second round in Halle, where he was the defending champion. He bounced back by winning Wimbledon, ending Alcaraz's two-year reign with a four-set win over him in the final. He came quite close to defending his Cincinnati Open title but retired in the final against Alcaraz due to illness.

Kopriva spent the first three months of the season competing on the Challenger circuit, winning one title. He then progressed to his second quarterfinal at the ATP level in Morocco, thus making his top 100 debut. He later made the third round of the Italian Open and the second round of the French Open, securing his career-best results at both levels.

Ad

Kopriva failed to win a match at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open upon his return to hardcourts. He snapped his losing skid with a second-round showing at the Winston-Salem Open. He will now make his main draw debut at the US Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ad

Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner

-10000 +1.5 (-5000) Over 25.5 (-125) Vit Kopriva +2000 -1.5 (+800) Under 25.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva prediction

Vit Kopriva at the Winston-Salem Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a minor health scare affected his title defense in Cincinnati, Sinner will be raring to assert his dominance at the US Open. He has a 31-4 record this year and has a 65-4 record on hardcourts since the start of the 2024 season. Three of those four losses have come against Alcaraz, while Andrey Rublev has been responsible for the other one.

Ad

Sinner is gunning to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2008 to defend the US Open. Additionally, he's also aiming to become the sixth man in the Open Era to win three Major titles in a year. Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are the only players to have attained the feat in this century.

Given Sinner's current form, Kopriva's odds of winning are razor-thin. The latter has eight wins at the ATP level this year, while the former has won 12 matches over the past month. Sinner also has a 37-0 record against players ranked outside the top 50 since the start of 2024, making him the clear favorite to win this match.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More