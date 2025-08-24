US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva
Date: August 26, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $31,620,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva preview
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will commence his title defense at the US Open 2025 against Vit Kopriva.
Sinner started the year by successfully defending his Australian Open title. Unfortunately, the high from his win didn't last for too long. He soon received a three-month ban on account of his positive doping tests from a year ago. He returned to action in May in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open.
Sinner advanced to the final but came up short against Carlos Alcaraz. He continued his good run of form by reaching the French Open final for the first time. He found himself face-to-face with Alcaraz yet again. The title slipped out of his fingers, blowing three championship points in a five-set thriller.
The Italian then suffered his earliest exit in a year by losing in the second round in Halle, where he was the defending champion. He bounced back by winning Wimbledon, ending Alcaraz's two-year reign with a four-set win over him in the final. He came quite close to defending his Cincinnati Open title but retired in the final against Alcaraz due to illness.
Kopriva spent the first three months of the season competing on the Challenger circuit, winning one title. He then progressed to his second quarterfinal at the ATP level in Morocco, thus making his top 100 debut. He later made the third round of the Italian Open and the second round of the French Open, securing his career-best results at both levels.
Kopriva failed to win a match at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open upon his return to hardcourts. He snapped his losing skid with a second-round showing at the Winston-Salem Open. He will now make his main draw debut at the US Open.
Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva prediction
After a minor health scare affected his title defense in Cincinnati, Sinner will be raring to assert his dominance at the US Open. He has a 31-4 record this year and has a 65-4 record on hardcourts since the start of the 2024 season. Three of those four losses have come against Alcaraz, while Andrey Rublev has been responsible for the other one.
Sinner is gunning to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2008 to defend the US Open. Additionally, he's also aiming to become the sixth man in the Open Era to win three Major titles in a year. Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are the only players to have attained the feat in this century.
Given Sinner's current form, Kopriva's odds of winning are razor-thin. The latter has eight wins at the ATP level this year, while the former has won 12 matches over the past month. Sinner also has a 37-0 record against players ranked outside the top 50 since the start of 2024, making him the clear favorite to win this match.
Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.