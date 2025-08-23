US Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Xiyu Wang preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (25) Jelena Ostapenko vs Xiyu Wang
Date: August 24, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jelena Ostapenko vs Xiyu Wang preview
Ostapenko, currently ranked just inside the Top 30, arrives in New York with a mixed but noteworthy 2025 campaign. She captured the Stuttgart title on clay, defeating both Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka en route.
Despite a slow and inconsistent start on hard courts, she reached the Doha final, showing flashes of power and potential. Her record currently stands at 17-16, with that lone title under her belt.
Wang, ranked around No. 138, holds a 15-12 record so far this season and a modest WTA profile. Most of her results come from qualifiers and Challenger-level events, including one W75 title in Lexington earlier in August.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Xiyu Wang head-to-head
Ostapenko and Wang have met twice on the WTA Tour, and Ostapenko holds a perfect 2-0 head-to-head lead. Their first clash came at the 2021 Miami Open, where Ostapenko prevailed 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-1 in a tight three-set battle.
They met again last year in Dubai, with Ostapenko once more needing three sets to get past the Chinese 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. Both encounters have been on hard courts, showcasing that while Wang has managed to push Ostapenko deep into matches, the Latvian’s power and experience have ultimately made the difference.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Xiyu Wang odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jelena Ostapenko vs Xiyu Wang prediction
Ostapenko enters New York with patchy momentum. Since Wimbledon, she's gone 2-2 on the North American hard-court swing, struggling for rhythm but still showing flashes of her trademark power. Consistency remains the question for her.
Wang, meanwhile, arrives riding strong momentum from the qualifying rounds. She battled past Carson Branstine 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, then edged Petra Martić 7-5, 6-4, before closing with a convincing 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win over Alina Charaeva. That run boosted her confidence but also gave her valuable time on the New York courts.
Given their past meetings, Ostapenko will likely face another stern test. Wang’s form and confidence from the qualifiers make her dangerous, but Ostapenko’s experience and ability to raise her level on the big stage should see her scrape through again.
Pick: Ostapenko to win three sets