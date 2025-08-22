US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Mayar Sherif preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Mayar Sherif

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jessica Pegula vs Mayar Sherif preview

Jessica Pegula at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Pegula enters the US Open looking to rediscover the form that made her one of the most reliable performers on tour over the past two seasons. The American, who finished runner-up in New York last year, carried that momentum into the start of 2025 with strong hard-court results.

She already owns three titles this season and holds a 37-16 record, once again showing why she remains a Top-10 fixture. Pegula’s aggressive baseline play and composure under pressure make her a threat on any surface.

However, her recent stretch has been far from ideal, with early exits in several tournaments raising questions about her readiness. Even so, she has proven time and again that she can rise to the big occasion.

Sherif, meanwhile, brings a very different profile into this matchup. The World No. 104 has built her season largely on clay, winning multiple Challenger titles on the surface.

Her 2025 record stands at 22-16, but most of that success has come away from hard courts. Earlier in the year she suffered a six-match losing streak on hard before finally breaking through with a win in Miami.

Her results on grass were also modest, and she has skipped hard-court prep events this summer, sticking to clay tournaments after Wimbledon. Against Pegula on American hard courts, this looks like a steep challenge for her to overcome.

Jessica Pegula vs Mayar Sherif head-to-head

This will be the first battle between Pegula and Sherif on the WTA Tour and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Jessica Pegula vs Mayar Sherif odds

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

(Odds will be updated)

Jessica Pegula vs Mayar Sherif prediction

Mayar Sherif at the 2025 ITF World Tennis Tour - W100 Biarritz - Source: Getty

Pegula enters the US Open with a mixed tune-up. She's 2–3 since Wimbledon, exiting early in Washington, Canada, and Cincinnati, hard-court staples she usually dominates. Still, she owns a solid 37–16 record this season and three titles, including Charleston and Bad Homburg.

Sherif, by contrast, is world No. 104 with a 22–16 record. A clay-court specialist, she's logged no hard-court tune-up before Flushing Meadows. The Egyptan played three clay events post-Wimbledon but went just 4-3 and skipped the American summer swing.

Both players are arriving in patchy form, but Pegula's pedigree, hard-court experience, and earlier season success make her a clear favorite here. Sherif's unlikely to have enough firepower to disrupt on New York's big stage.

Pick: Pegula in straight sets

