US Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (32) McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova preview
McCartney Kessler, currently ranked No. 41, is having a breakout season at age 26. She owns a 30-19 record in 2025 with two tour-level singles titles, in Hobart and Nottingham.
Along the way, she scored a big win over world No. 3 Coco Gauff in Dubai and reached the final of the ATX Open in Texas. Her aggressive style and confidence on hard courts make her a dangerous opponent.
Marketa Vondrousova, World No. 60, is returning to form after injury. Her 14-8 season record includes a breakthrough at the Berlin Open, where she captured a WTA 500 title.
That run included wins over top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys, and re-established her as a force on grass. However, she’s had limited match-play since then, with early exits in recent events and gaps in tournament scheduling.
McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head
Vondrousova and Kessler have met once before on the main tour, at Wimbledon last month in the first round. The Czech eased past the American in straight sets, winning 6-1, 7-6(3). Vondrousova now leads their head-to-head 1-0.
McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction
After Wimbledon, Kessler has posted a 3-3 record on hard courts in her build-up to the US Open. At Washington, she battled hard against Caroline Dolehide but fell in three tight sets.
In Montreal, she found some rhythm with wins over Maya Joint and top prospect Mirra Andreeva, before losing a close three-setter to Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 16. Cincinnati brought a mixed bag as she beat Caty McNally in straight sets, but couldn’t get past Ella Seidel in another long three-set contest.
At the US Open, Kessler opened with a strong performance, edging past Magda Linette 7-5, 7-5.
Since Wimbledon, Vondrousova has gone 2-2 in her hard-court build-up to the US Open. In Montreal, she defeated Alexandra Eala in three sets before falling to Marta Kostyuk in the next round. At Cincinnati, she opened with a straight-sets win over Jaqueline Cristian, but could not match the power of Aryna Sabalenka.
Arriving in New York, she steadied herself with a solid first-round victory, beating Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 7-6(3).
This clash promises to be tight, with both players showing flashes of form in recent weeks. Vondrousova has struggled for consistency but still carries the experience of a Grand Slam champion. Kessler, meanwhile, arrives with more match rhythm and confidence. On balance, Kessler looks slightly better placed to edge through.
Pick: Kessler to win in three sets.