US Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Taylor Townsend preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match details
Fixture: [5] Mirra Andreeva vs Taylor Townsend
Date: TBD
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Mirra Andreeva vs Taylor Townsend preview
Mirra Andreeva and Taylor Townsend will lock horns in an exciting third-round encounter at the 2025 US Open, with a spot in the Slam’s second week on the line.
Andreeva, the fifth seed at this year’s tournament, has already improved on her best showing in New York. She has been dominant in the tournament so far, dropping just five games in her two matches against Alycia Parks and Anastasia Potapova.
The teenager has already enjoyed a solid season this year, having captured two WTA 1000 titles and an overall win-loss of 38-12 to show for.
Townsend has found herself in the middle of a purple patch. This year’s US Open is only the third time in her career that she has won back-to-back matches at a Grand Slam (with her best showing being the fourth round run here in 2019).
The American had shown promising signs in the lead-up, having beaten the likes of Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins and Liudmila Samsonova during the US Open swing to improve her season’s win-loss to 18-13.
Mirra Andreeva vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head
Andreeva leads Townsend in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her opponent at the Miami Open last year.
Mirra Andreeva vs Taylor Townsend odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Mirra Andreeva vs Taylor Townsend prediction
Andreeva and Townsend have similarly well-rounded games, with both women possessing enough variety from the baseline as well as nifty front-court skills.
That said, the teenager holds a definitive edge when it comes to movement. With her dynamic footwork, she can stay in rallies much longer and often frustrates her opponents into overpressing.
Andreeva is also an aggressive returner, having already broken her opponents 12 times. She will look to go after that shot against Townsend as well.
The American will have the support of a boisterous home crowd. She has the game needed to give Andreeva the runaround, but her opponent’s superior power off the ground level of experience playing on the big stage should help her eke out a win.
Prediction: Andreeva to win in two tight sets.