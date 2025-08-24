US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen

Date: August 26, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen preview

Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

World No. 24 Naomi Osaka comes into the US Open with a 27-12 record this season. She started the year brightly with a final in Auckland but has struggled with injuries and form since, suffering several early exits.

A WTA 125 title in Saint-Malo gave her confidence, but she's lacked a big breakthrough at the tour level. Recently, she found rhythm again by reaching the final in Canada, proving she can still compete with the best. The four-time major champion is looking to channel that momentum into a deep New York run.

World No. 106 Greet Minnen has played a busy schedule with a 25-15 record. Much of her season has been spent in qualifiers, though she’s had notable moments, including a WTA 125 title in Birmingham and a semifinal in Texas. However, her impact on the bigger stages has been limited, with early exits at several WTA tournaments.

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen head-to-head

Osaka and Minnen will meet in the first round of the 2025 US Open, and their head-to-head history currently stands at 1-0 in Osaka’s favor. Their only previous encounter came at the 2024 Madrid Open on clay in the first round, where Osaka delivered a commanding performance to win 6-4, 6-1.

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen odds

Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen prediction

Minnen at the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs - Source: Getty

Since Wimbledon, Osaka has found solid form on hard courts, going 7-2. She was beaten by Emma Raducanu in the second round at Washington, but quickly rebounded with an impressive run to the final in Canada. While she fell short there against Victoria Mboko, the overall performance sets her up well for the US Open.

Minnen, on the other hand, has struggled to adapt after the grass season, losing both her matches since switching back to hard courts.

Her recent run shows she is far from her best, and facing a player of Osaka’s caliber in New York presents an uphill battle. Expect the two-time US Open champion to move past the Belgian with ease.

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets

