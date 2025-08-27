US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: August 28, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will face Hailey Baptiste in the second round of the US Open 2025.

Osaka commenced her quest for a fifth Major title against Greet Minnen. She drew first blood in the opening set, breaking her opponent's serve in the third game. However, she promptly conceded her advantage to be back on level terms.

It didn't take Osaka too long to take control of the reins once again, going on a four-game run to take the set. She carried this momentum into the next set, bagging the first couple of games. Minnen swept four of the next five games to inch ahead. Her hopes of a potential comeback was put to rest rather quickly, with the former World No. 1 bagging the next three games to score a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Baptiste's campaign at the US Open got underway against Katerina Siniakova. The American rallied from a break deficit thrice in the first set, and then broke her opponent's serve in the 12th game to clinch the set.

Baptiste raced to a quick 5-1 lead in the second set. However, got broken while serving for the match, and later blew a match point on Siniakova's serve as well. However, she didn't falter when serving for the contest on her next try, wrapping up a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Osaka leads their rivalry 2-0. She won their previous meeting at the Miami Open 2025 in three sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka

-425 +1.5 (-1200) Over 20.5 (-130) Hailey Baptiste +290 -1.5 (+525) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Hailey Baptiste at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Baptiste finally earned her first-ever main draw win at the US Open after beating Siniakova. It wasn't a clean match from her side, with her 16 winners being overshadowed by 29 unforced errors. She also won 63 percent of points on her first serve and threw in seven double faults.

Osaka was tested by Minnen from time to time but she raised her level when it mattered to get the job done. She fired seven aces and won 68 percent of points on the back of her first serve. She hit 20 winners compared to 24 unforced errors, and improved her record at the tournament to 24-6 with the win.

Two of Osaka's four Major titles have come at the US Open. While she has a perfect record against Baptiste, the latter pushed her to three sets each time they crossed paths, which was twice this year. This could be another close battle between them. However, Baptiste has struggled to put her best foot forward at the US Open, which could give Osaka another edge to maintain her winning record in this match-up.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

