US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (7) Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie

Date: August 29, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview

Seventh-seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia will take on Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the third round of the US Open on Friday, August 29.

Djokovic beat Learner Tien 6-1 7-6 6-2 in the first round and then Zachary Svajda 6-7 6-3 6-3 6-1 in the second. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has won the US Open four times. However, at 38, he is no longer at his best. His recent form has not been very good either, as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have shared the last four Grand Slams between them.

Norrie, meanwhile, has remained a solid performer this season. He had a walkover against Sebastian Korda while leading 7-5 6-4 in the match in the first round. He then beat Francisco Comesana 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, and 7-6 in the second round to set up the clash with Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron

Norrie head-to-head

Djokovic has clashed six times with Norrie and has won each of those matches. The Serb thus leads their head-to-head 6-0 at the moment.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie odds

Norrie's forehand is his strength. The Brit's crosscourt forehand will take the ball towards Djokovic's backhand, which is among the greatest shots in the history of the game. However, with growing age, Djokovic's backhand has lost its efficacy to some extent.

Hence, Norrie will fancy his chances of pushing the Serb to his backhand corner and then pulling the trigger down-the-line. That is probably going to be the Brit's main strategy in Friday's match.

However, at the same time, Djokovic will try to exploit Norrie's weaker backhand by playing his crosscourt forehand. Norrie might find it hard to deal with the Serb's down-the-line backhand as well, which the latter might frequently play after having engaged in crosscourt backhand exchanges. Despite Djokovic no longer being at his best, Norrie might find it tough to win more than a set on the day.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

