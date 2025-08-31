US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: August 31, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Novak Djokovic will take on Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Djokovic has had a good season so far. Apart from a title-winning run in Geneva, he secured a runner-up finish in Miami and reached the semifinals in the French Open and Wimbledon. Despite a spirited performance against Jannik Sinner, the Italian humbled him 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in London.

The Serb started his campaign in New York by cruising past Learner Tien and Zachary Svajda in the first two rounds. He then eliminated Cameron Norrie in the third, 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3. Djokovic rocketed 18 aces and won 65% of his first serve points against Norrie.

Struff at the 2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jan-Lennard Struff has had a decent season so far. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Marseille and Kitzbuhel, he also reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championships. Despite taking a set off Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard defeated him in London, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Struff has been excellent at the US Open. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and then eliminated Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe in the initial few rounds. The German outsmarted the local favorite Tiafoe in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7).

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Struff 7-0. Most recently, he defeated the German in the 2021 Davis Cup Finals.

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Jan-Lennard Struff

(Odds will be updated in the future)

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Djokovic at the 2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Djokovic has missed all the hard-court events leading up to New York. The Serb looks fresh at the Flushing Meadows and will be desperate to win his 25th Major. He outclassed a sticky customer in the last round and looks sharp at the moment.

Struff, meanwhile, has taken out two seeded players this week. His serve has been a constant threat against his opponents so far. The German has never beaten Djokovic in the past and will be motivated to change that stat in the fourth round.

Their head-to-head score and record in New York suggest an easy win for Djokovic. The player who begins well will have a slight edge in this bout. Struff has been in excellent form, but is most likely to give in to Djokovic's resilience and lose in the fourth round.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

