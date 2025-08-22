US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien

Date: August 25, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS | India - JioHotstar

Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien preview

The 4-time titlist looks on during US Open practice this week | Image Source: Getty

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic will face local favorite Learner Tien in the first round of the 2025 US Open next week.

The former World No. 1 has struggled with respect to his physical conditioning this year. While the 24-time Major winner has made inroads at all three Majors of the 2025 season thus far, he hasn't played much best-of-3 tennis in a bid to save up his reserves at 38.

Having skipped this year's North American hardcourt swing, however, does mean that the Serb will have to work his way towards match fitness in New York. The seventh seed's first opponent in his path to the Open era record for most Major titles will be the 19-year-old fast-rising Tien.

Despite not having played a full-tour season yet, the teen phenom broke through into the top 50 ATP rankings earlier this week, which is a testament to his potential. The World No. 48 gave a respectable account of himself in the lead-up to the US Open - reaching the Round of 16 in Toronto and Washington before an early exit in Cincinnati.

Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien head-to-head

Djokovic and Tien have never met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Novak Djokovic -750 -1.5 (-350) Over 33.5 (-110) Learner Tien +475 +1.5 (+220) Under 33.5 (-130)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien prediction

Learner Tien hits a volley at Cincinnati Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Learner Tien gave a preview of his technically sound game to the tennis world during his five-set defeat of former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at this year's Australian Open. While the prospect of securing his maiden victory at his home Slam is enticing (with a 0-3 win/loss record in opening-round matches to boot), the man standing across the net - who won the titles at Flushing Meadows in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023 - is sure to deflate that dream.

Due to the effects of aging, the World No. 7's reflexes have gone down significantly in 2025, meaning that the Serb is unable to redirect balls as accurately as he did in his prime. Be that as it may, this has forced the 38-year-old to adapt his game to a faster style that involves more finesse play and net rushes.

The 19-year-old American has a lot of promise, and his lefty advantage is also sure to go a long way for his winning chances later this year. The 24-time Major winner will likely be determined during his opener in New York, though, severely undermining his opponent's chances.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

