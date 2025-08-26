US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svjada preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Novak Djokovic vs (Q) Zachary Svjada
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svjada preview
24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will take on qualifier Zachary Svjada in the second round of the US Open 2025.
Djokovic launched his bid for a record 25th Major title against American teen Learner Tien. The Serb breezed through the opening set, dropping only one game in it. The second set featured some impressive shotmaking from both players, taking the set to a tie-break.
Djokovic came out on top in it to pocket another set. Tien started the third set on a positive note, breaking his older rival's serve in the very first game. The 38-year-old then reeled off the next five games to turn the tide in his favor once again. There was a minor twist in the end as Djokovic got broken while serving for the match. However, he broke back immediately to wrap up a 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win.
Svajda came through the qualifying rounds of the US Open without dropping a set, setting up a first-round contest against fellow qualifier Zsombor Piros. The first set featured plenty of back and forth between them, with seven breaks of serve across 10 games.
Svajda egded out Piros to capture the second set. He carried this momentum into the next set, breaking his opponent's serve twice to bag another set. The American was on the cusp of victory in the third set but wasted a match point on his opponent's serve at 5-3, and then failed to serve out the match himself. However, he nabbed the last two games of the contest to score a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 win.
Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda prediction
Djokovic hadn't competed anywhere since his semifinal exit from Wimbledon. Despite the lack of match play, he was in pretty good form against Tien. He won 77 percent of points behind his first serve, and hit 26 winners compared to 34 unforced errors.
Svajda's win over Piros was his second of the season, as well as his second at a Major. His previous win at a Grand Slam also came at the US Open four years ago. Despite hitting 14 aces and winning 80 percent of his first serve points in the previous round, he still dropped his serve five times. He did make up for it by breaking his opponent's serve on nine occasions.
Svajda has won eight matches at the ATP level throughout his career so far. Djokovic, on the other hand, has won 27 matches just this season. Given their respective accomplishments, a loss for the Serb would be quite shocking.
Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.
