US Open 2025 Schedule Day 14: Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 US Open will crown its women’s singles champion on Saturday (September 6) as Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova take to the court. The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played during the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sabalenka, the top seed and defending champion, comes into the summit clash after winning the repeat of last year's final. She beat Jessica Pegula in the semifinal, coming back from her set down to prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Earlier, Sabelenka had received a walkover in the quarterfinal after Marketa Vondrousova suffered a leg injury. She has also beaten the likes of Leylah Fernandez, Cristina Bucsa, Rebeka Masarova and Polina Kudermetova en-route to the final.

Anisimova, meanwhile, scored back-to-back wins over Grand Slam champions when she ousted Naomi Osaka 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 in the semifinal. She had earlier in the quarterfinals gotten the better of Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3.

The American, who is carrying the home hopes, has also beaten Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jaqueline Cristian, Kimberly Birell and Maya Joint. She will now be eyeing a maiden Grand Slam crown. On that note, here's a look at the full schedule for Day 14 of the 2025 US Open:

US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 14

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at this year's US Open. (Source: Getty)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12 pm local time: [5] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos and [7] Neal Skupski / Joe Salisbury

Not before 4 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [8] Amanda Anisimova

The full schedule can be found here.

US Open 2025: Where to Watch

Marcel Granollers Horacio Zeballos will play the men's doubles final at the 2025 US Open. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and platforms to keep up with the matches at the US Open 2025:

USA - ESPN+, ESPN2

UK - Sky Sports

India - Star Sports Network / JioHotstar

Canada - TSN, RDS

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2025: Match Timings

Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury will be in action in the morning session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Source: Getty)

The first match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium will commence at 12 pm local time and feature the men's doubles final. The second session will be played in the evening, beginning at 4 pm and will host the women's singles final.

The match timings for fans living in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 14 of the tournament are listed below:

Country Arthur Ashe Stadium USA/Canada September 6, 12 pm ET UK September 6, 5 pm BST India September 6, 9.30 pm IST

