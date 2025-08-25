US Open 2025 Schedule Day 3: Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek will be among the big names in action on Day 3 of the 2025 US Open. All three players will open their campaigns as opening-round action comes to a close in New York.
Besides, the likes of Amanda Anisimova and Tommy Paul will give home fans plenty to look forward to. The season's final Grand Slam continues to promise top-drawer action. On that note, here's a look at the full schedule for Day 3 of the 2025 US Open (August 26):
US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 3
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 12 pm local time: Emiliana Arango vs Iga Swiatek [2]
Followed by: Jannik Sinner [1] vs Vit Kopriva
Not before 7 pm local time: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Coco Gauff [3]
Followed by: Alexander Zverev [3] vs Alejandro Tabilo
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: Lorenzo Musetti [10] vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Not before 1 pm local time: Amanda Anisimova [8] vs Kimberly Birrell
Not before 7 pm local time: Greet Minnen vs Naomi Osaka [23]
Followed by: Elmer Moller vs Tommy Paul [14]
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk [27]
Followed by: Alexander Bublik [23] vs Marin Cilic
Not before 3 pm local time: Ashlyn Krueger Vs Sofia Kenin [26]
Not before 5 pm local time: Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur [8]
The full schedule can be found here.
US Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and platforms to keep up with the matches at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN+, ESPN2
UK - Sky Sports
India - Star Sports Network / JioHotstar
Canada - TSN, RDS
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all prominent courts except the Arthur Ashe Stadium will commence at 11 am local time. Play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will begin an hour later. The evening session will be played on the two top courts, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium, beginning at 7 pm.
The match timings for fans living in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are listed below: