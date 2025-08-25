US Open 2025 Schedule Day 3: Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek will be among the big names in action on Day 3 of the 2025 US Open. All three players will open their campaigns as opening-round action comes to a close in New York.

Besides, the likes of Amanda Anisimova and Tommy Paul will give home fans plenty to look forward to. The season's final Grand Slam continues to promise top-drawer action. On that note, here's a look at the full schedule for Day 3 of the 2025 US Open (August 26):

US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 3

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Jannik Sinner will play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Source: Getty)

Starting at 12 pm local time: Emiliana Arango vs Iga Swiatek [2]

Followed by: Jannik Sinner [1] vs Vit Kopriva

Not before 7 pm local time: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Coco Gauff [3]

Followed by: Alexander Zverev [3] vs Alejandro Tabilo

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: Lorenzo Musetti [10] vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Not before 1 pm local time: Amanda Anisimova [8] vs Kimberly Birrell

Not before 7 pm local time: Greet Minnen vs Naomi Osaka [23]

Followed by: Elmer Moller vs Tommy Paul [14]

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk [27]

Followed by: Alexander Bublik [23] vs Marin Cilic

Not before 3 pm local time: Ashlyn Krueger Vs Sofia Kenin [26]

Not before 5 pm local time: Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur [8]

The full schedule can be found here.

US Open 2025: Where to Watch

Iga Swiatek also opens her campaign. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and platforms to keep up with the matches at the US Open 2025:

USA - ESPN+, ESPN2

UK - Sky Sports

India - Star Sports Network / JioHotstar

Canada - TSN, RDS

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2025: Match Timings

Tommy Paul is among the several Americans in action. (Source: Getty)

The first match on all prominent courts except the Arthur Ashe Stadium will commence at 11 am local time. Play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will begin an hour later. The evening session will be played on the two top courts, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium, beginning at 7 pm.

The match timings for fans living in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are listed below:

Country Start Time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start Time (Other courts) USA, Canada

August 26, 2025, 12 pm ET

August 26, 2025, 11 am ET

UK August 26, 2025, 5 pm BST August 26, 2025, 4 pm BST India August 26, 2025, 9.30 pm IST August 26, 2025, 8.30 pm IST

