US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Novak Djokovic
Date: September 2, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic preview
Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will take on 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the US Open 2025.
Fritz commenced his quest in New York with a routine win against compatriot Emilio Nava. He needed four sets each to get past qualifiers Lloyd Harris and Jerome Kym. He was up against 21st seed Tomas Machac in the fourth round.
Fritz needed only one break of serve in his favor in each of the first two sets to claim them. He continued to assert himself against Machac in the third set as well, breaking his opponent's serve twice to register a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory.
Djokovic launched his bid for a 25th Major title with a straight sets win over Learner Tien. He dispatched Zachary Svajda and Cameron Norrie in four sets each to set up a fourth-round showdown against qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff.
Djokovic was off to a quick start, leaping to a 4-0 lead in no time. Struff halted his momentum with a two-game run but couldn't recoup the entire deficit, thus handing the first set to the Serb. The latter dictated the play over the next two sets, breaking the German's serve twice in each set to score a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win.
Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head
Djokovic leads Fritz 10-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the Shanghai Masters 2024 in straight sets.
Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic prediction
Djokovic became the oldest player to reach the quarterfinals across all four Majors in a single season courtesy of his win over Struff. He won 79 percent of points behind his first serve, while striking 33 winners against 20 unforced errors. He has been dealing with an injury as well, though it hasn't stopped him from playing at a high level.
Fritz didn't face a single break point in the previous round against Machac. He's through the quarterfinals of the US Open for the third straight year. He won an incredible 91 percent of his first serve points and hit 30 winners compared to 18 unforced errors.
Fritz has found it rather difficult to outplay Djokovic over the years, losing all 10 of their previous meetings. He has lost eight of those matches in straight sets. He didn't break his serve even once when they crossed paths in Shanghai last year, their most recent meeting.
The American has been in pretty good form over the past few months. However, considering his head-to-head with Djokovic, the latter will be expected to maintain his supremacy in this rivalry.
Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets.
