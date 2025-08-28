US Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Tommy Paul vs Nuno Borges

Date: August 28, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Tommy Paul vs Nuno Borges preview

Tommy Paul pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

14th seed Tommy Paul will face off against unseeded Nuno Borges in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 US Open in New York on Thursday, August 28.

Paul showed strong consistency in the first half of the season, making deep runs at the Adelaide International, the Dallas Open, and the Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. His form dipped slightly afterwards, though he still managed a solid quarterfinal finish at the French Open.

The American opened his North American hardcourt swing in Cincinnati, beating Pedro Martinez before falling to Adrian Mannarino in the third round. He has since arrived in New York and started his campaign on a high note with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over Elmer Moller.

Nuno Borges pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Borges has put together a decent, if unspectacular, season so far. His standout results include semifinal runs at the ASB Classic and the Phoenix Challenger, along with quarterfinal appearances at the Grand Prix Hassan II, the Estoril Challenger, and the Libema Open.

Coming into the US Open, the Portuguese was looking to bounce back from first-round exits in both Cincinnati and Winston-Salem. He did just that, opening his campaign with a solid 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Brandon Holt.

Tommy Paul vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

This will be the duo's first-ever meeting with their current head-to-head record standing at 0-0.

Tommy Paul vs Nuno Borges odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -425 -6.5 (+115) Under 35.5 (-110) Nuno Borges +290 +6.5 (-165) Over 35.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM).

Tommy Paul vs Nuno Borges prediction

Tommy Paul and Nuno Borges meet in the second round of the 2025 US Open, with the American looking to build on his strong season while Borges aims to play spoiler.

Paul has become one of the most reliable American players on tour, combining explosive movement with aggressive baseline hitting. He likes to take the ball early, redirect pace, and keep rallies short, something he’ll try to enforce right away in New York.

Borges, though, won’t go quietly. The Portuguese relies on steady shot-making and court coverage, using his consistency to frustrate opponents and extend rallies. If he can serve well and drag Paul into longer exchanges, he has the ability to cause chaos.

Paul enters as the clear favorite, but Borges is tough enough to push him if given any openings. The outcome may come down to whether Paul can dictate or if Borges forces the match onto his terms.

Pick: Paul to win in straight sets.

