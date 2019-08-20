US Open: 5 best men's singles matches in the last 10 years

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 20 Aug 2019, 16:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Novak Djokovic poses with his third title at the 2018 US Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat 2009 champion Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in the 2018 final at Flushing Meadows to win his third US Open title.

Following defeats to Roger Federer (2007) and Rafael Nadal (2010) in his first two finals, Djokovic won his first US Open title by beating Nadal in a four-set final in 2011.

The Serb lost successive US Open title matches in the following two years against Andy Murray (2012) and Nadal (2013) respectively before clinching his second title at Flushing Meadows with a four-set win over Federer in the 2015 final.

Djokovic, along with Ivan Lendl, is one of only two players to have contested a record eight title matches at the last Grand Slam of the year, with Lendl playing all of his 8 US Open title matches in consecutive years (1982-1989). Djokovic and Lendl have also emerged second best in a record five US Open finals.

Since the Open Era, 27 players from 13 different nations have triumphed at the US Open. The trio of Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Federer (5 titles apiece) leads a group of ten players who have won the tournament more than once.

Federer is the only player to win 5 consecutive US Open titles (2004-08), while Lendl (1985-87) and McEnroe (1979-81) have completed three-peats.

Connors is the only player to win the US Open on all three surfaces (1974-grass; 1976-clay; 1978, 1982-83 on hardcourt) and leads the tournament with most match wins (98) followed by Federer (85).

The final Grand Slam of the year has had a fair share of memorable matches, nay battles, over the years. Here's a pick of the 5 best matches at the US Open in the last 10 years.

#5 2014 Quarterfinal: Federer beats Monfils 4-6 3-6 6-4 7-5 6-2

Federer beats Monfils in the 2014 US Open quarterfinals

Advertisement

Five-time champion Roger Federer was under the gun against Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals of the 2014 US Open Championships.

On a swirling windy evening under the lights at Flushing Meadows, the Swiss struggled with uncharacteristic unforced errors as he fell two sets behind to the Frenchman.

Federer improved as the wind eased up, launching his comeback by taking the third set.

After trading early breaks in the fourth, the Swiss stared down two match points on his serve at 4-5 15-40, with Monfils on the cusp of a monumental upset.

The Frenchman though saw both chances evaporate courtesy a backhand that sailed long and a sublime Federer forehand winner. A distraught Monfils coughed up successive double faults in the next game to drop serve as Federer took the fourth set to force a decider.

The Swiss rolled through the fifth set, dropping only two games to seal a berth in a ninth US Open semifinal.

It was only the second time in his career that Federer had saved match points to win a Grand Slam encounter (2000 US Open first round against Peter Wessels).

1 / 5 NEXT