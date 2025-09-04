Only four women remain in the singles competition of the 2025 US Open. They will be eager to stake their claim for the title and make history at the iconic Major.

Ad

Amanda Anismova avenged her brutal loss in the Wimbledon finals by defeating Iga Swiatek in the last eight. Notably, the American is through to the semifinals of the US Open for the first time in her career.

Aryna Sabalenka also continued her brilliance in New York. The Belarusian has reached the semifinals of all four Majors this year and will be eager to defend her title on Saturday.

With all to play for at the Flushing Meadows, let's look at the predictions for the women's semifinal matches on Day 12:

Ad

Trending

1) Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka

First up, Jessica Pegula will take on Aryna Sabalenka.

Pegula has had a solid season so far. She would have wished to perform better at the Majors, but made up for it by reaching five finals on tour. The American claimed the honours in Austin, Charleston and Bad Homburg this year.

Pegula entered New York after an ordinary third round exit in Cincinnati. She started her campaign by cruising past Mayar Sherif, Anna Blinkova and Victoria Azarenka in the initial few rounds. The fourth seed then eliminated Ann Li and brushed aside Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals. She defeated the Czech in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Ad

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka has been among the top three players this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Melbourne and Paris, she also secured title-winning runs in Miami, Madrid and Brisbane. The Belarusian reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships as well but lost to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Sabalenka entered New York after a quarterfinal exit in Cincinnati. She started her campaign with routine victories over Rebeka Masarova, Polina Kudermetova and Leylah Fernandez in the initial few rounds. The top seed then outfoxed Cristina Bucsa and edged past Marketa Vondrousova (Walkover) in the last eight.

Ad

Pegula will be eager to avenge last year's loss in the upcoming semifinal. She will know what to expect from the top seed and needs to strategize well for this bout. The American has pulled out all the stops in New York so far and looks poised to enter the final.

Sabalenka, on the contrary, has gone about her title-defence without making too much noise. She's dealt with a few tricky customers so far but has managed to find a solution and get the job done. The Belarusian has a relentless all-around game and relies on her powerful groundstrokes.

Ad

Sabalenka will need to mix up her game to keep Pegula guessing in the semifinal. The American has come close to achieving a result in the past and will be desperate to impress on home soil. Considering their previous matches and performances under pressure, Pegula has a better chance to win this bout.

Predicted Winner: Jessica Pegula

1) Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova

Next up, Naomi Osaka will take on Amanda Anisimova in the second semifinal.

Ad

Osaka has been rewarded with a semifinal berth in New York for her constant efforts this year. The Japanese had a tough time getting back to her best after her maternity leave, but now looks in sublime form on tour. Apart from runner-up finishes in Auckland and Montreal, she clinched the ITF event in Saint-Malo.

Osaka started her campaign in New York by cruising past Greet Minnen, Hailey Baptiste and Daria Kasatkina in the initial few rounds. She then eliminated Coco Gauff and showed her class against Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals. The 23rd seed defeated Muchova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(3).

Ad

Anisimova at the 2025 US Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty

On the other hand, Amanda Anismova has been among the stand-out performers this season. The youngster wrote the headlines by winning the WTA 1000 event in Qatar and then reached the finals in Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Iga Swiatek, the Pole outsmarted her in the final.

Ad

The American continued her consistent run by defeating Maya Joint, Jacqueline Cristian and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the inital few rounds. She then overpowered Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-3.

Both players are playing at a high-level in New York. The one who begins well and converts their half-chances will have a slight edge in this bout. Considering Osaka's hunger to do well, experience on the main tour, and record in New York, she should be able to solve this round.

Predicted Winner: Naomi Osaka

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More