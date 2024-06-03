USA Tennis Olympics Qualification Watch: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda & Frances Tiafoe secure Paris 2024 berths with Ben Shelton opting out

The US men's singles lineup for the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to feature Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, and Frances Tiafoe. However, American No. 3 Ben Shelton has decided not to participate.

The Summer Games will take place from July 26 to August 12 this year in Paris. The ongoing French Open serves as the final big event for tennis players before the Olympics. All players who have qualified for the grand event have competed/are currently competing at the Claycourt Slam.

Paris 2024 will host the five tennis events: men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles, with a total of 172 quotas. Eligibility is based on ATP and WTA rankings as of June 10, following Roland-Garros. Additionally, players must have represented their country in the Davis Cup (men) or Billie Jean King Cup (women) in order to qualify.

The singles draw will include 64 players for each competition, and each country (NOC) can enter a maximum of four players for both men's and women's singles. For the USA, the men's lineup includes Fritz, Paul, Korda, and Tiafoe.

World No. 12 Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American player, has made it to the fourth round of the French Open and is currently facing Casper Ruud. This year will mark his debut in Games. He mathematically secured a spot before the start of the Major, though.

Tommy Paul, ranked World No. 14, reached the third round of the French Open but was defeated by Francisco Cerundolo. However, he secured a spot on the Olympic roster before his campaign at the Claycourt Slam began, like Fritz. Paul also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but suffered a first-round exit to Aslan Karatsev.

World No. 26 Frances Tiafoe is the next highest-ranked American on the list. Despite his underwhelming performance at Roland-Garros this year (second-round exit), he has secured a spot in the Olympics, courtesy of his rank.

Sebastian Korda secured his spot in the Paris Olympics last Thursday (May 30) and will join his sister Nelly, the World No. 1 golfer, in representing America at the Games.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton announced his decision not to compete in the grand event this year even before the French Open started, according to U.S. coach Bob Bryan. As for Christopher Eubanks, he still has a chance to enter the roster if any qualified players withdraw.

Taylor Fritz aims to gain "experience" at the Paris Olympics 2024 before shifting his focus to Los Angeles

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz expressed his desire to gain valuable "experience" at the 2024 Paris Olympics before setting his sights on the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028, which will be his home event.

"For me, I just think it's important to kind of get one Olympic experience down," Fritz said during a press conference at the United Cup in January. "Because the next Olympics I'll be 30 and in LA and it might be my last chance."

The American added:

"And it might be -- obviously in LA, kind of feel like a home one, might be my best chance to do something. I think that having one Olympics experience before that might help me. I'm kind of, that's the way I'm kind of looking at it."

Team USA's performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics fell well below expectations. With the withdrawals of Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, and others, they left the event without a single medal for the first time since 1988.

With players like Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda on the men's side, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, and Madison Keys on the women's roster, America is poised to turn their fortunes around, at least in singles.