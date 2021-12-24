Venus Williams reminisces about good times at Roland Garros, Coco Gauff responds in kind

Venus Williams is currently enjoying her time in Paris by indulging in retail therapy and soaking up the sights. The city hosts the French Open every year and the former World No. 1 decided to take a walk down memory lane.

Williams took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of some fond memories from this year's Roland Garros.

"Being in France reminds me of my French Open memories. Picking a few to share from this year✨ #throwback #throwbackthursday" - she captioned her post.

Williams teamed up with Coco Gauff in the doubles at this year's French Open. It was the first time she has ever partnered with someone other than sister Serena at a Grand Slam. While she lost in the first round of both singles and doubles, Williams enjoyed her time in Paris.

espnW @espnW Coco Gauff and Venus Williams are teaming up in doubles at the French Open 🙌 Coco Gauff and Venus Williams are teaming up in doubles at the French Open 🙌 https://t.co/mVoaUuj2wV

Gauff, who has already made a name for herself on the WTA tour, also has fond memories of the experience.

"So much fun playing with you !!❤️❤️" - Gauff responded to Williams' post.

While Williams had a tough time at Roland Garros this year, she has been a champion in Paris in the doubles and mixed doubles events in the past.

Venus Williams has three doubles titles at Roland Garros

Serena and Venus Williams at the 2010 French Open

Even before Venus Williams was a Grand Slam singles champion, she enjoyed plenty of doubles success. In 1998, the American won her second Grand Slam title and first at Roland Garros in the mixed doubles category. Partnering with Justin Gimelstob, they defeated Serena Williams and Luis Lobo 6-4, 6-4 to emerge victorious.

At Roland Garros in 1999, she teamed up with sister Serena to win their first doubles Grand Slam title and repeated the feat 11 years later in 2010.

Their 2010 victory was part of a run of four successive Grand Slam doubles titles. They also claimed the number one ranking with that win. The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, winning their most recent one at Wimbledon in 2016.

Also Read Article Continues below

By 2001, Venus Williams had won four Grand Slam singles titles. She reached her first and only final at Roland Garros in 2002, where she lost to Serena Williams. This was the first of four consecutive Grand Slam finals the sisters contested, with Serena emerging victorious on every occasion.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala