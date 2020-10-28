'He is a very, very solid player and has no weaknesses,' Dominic Thiem on Cristian Garin

After defeating Vitaliy Sachko in the opening round of the 2020 Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Dominic Thiem will lock horns against Chile’s Cristian Garin next.

Garin may be known as a clay-court specialist but Dominic Thiem is no less wary of the Chilean, especially after his impressive victory over Stan Wawrinka.

Speaking to DerStandard.at, Dominic Thiem lauded Garin by remarking that the 24-year-old had ‘no weaknesses’ in his game. At the same time, the Austrian highlighted the importance of bringing the rhythm he had in the closing stages against Sachko to his match against Garin.

"I'm trying to follow suit (from my previous game),” Thiem began. “Garin is a very, very solid player, has no weaknesses and a really good backhand.”

Cristian Garin has won two titles this year. However, both victories came on clay. The Chilean has a game perfectly suited for the slower surface and Dominic Thiem wishes to capitalize on this shortcoming of Garin’s.

"I think he feels a bit more comfortable on clay,” Thiem continued. “I want to start and make the game faster.”

A clay-court specialist himself, Dominic Thiem has improved greatly on the faster surfaces over the years. The Austrian is fresh off his maiden Grand Slam victory at the US Open and is keen to successfully defend his title at Vienna.

Definitely an improvement has to be made for Thursday: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem may have defeated the 453-ranked Vitaliy Sachko in straight sets, but it was far from an authoritative performance by the 27-year-old. Thiem saw his serve broken four times and needed nearly two hours to overcome his opponent.

While the match may indicate that Thiem needs to put in a lot more effort in training, the Austrian doesn’t think the same. He revealed that he has been training well against quality opponents over the past few days.

"I've actually trained well the last few days, with really good opponents,” Thiem continued.

Having said that, Dominic Thiem acknowledged that practice sessions were not the same as a proper match. For him, a defeat would always be likely if his performance was not upto the mark.

“But a match is a completely different story, not that easy,” Thiem added. “If I play badly, a defeat can occur. Definitely an improvement has to be made for Thursday.”

Dominic Thiem plays Cristian Garin on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open. Should Thiem win, the competition is only set to get tougher for the Austrian, as he could face Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Novak Djokovic in back-to-back matches.