Victoria Mboko vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips | Pan Pacific Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Victoria Mboko vs Bianca Andreescu
Date: October 21, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Pan Pacific Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard (Outdoors)
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Victoria Mboko vs Bianca Andreescu preview
Mboko and Andreescu are set to face off in the opening round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Mboko, currently ranked No. 24, has compiled an impressive 53-13 record this season.
Having started the year outside the top 300, she stormed through several Challenger events before making a sensational breakthrough by winning the Canadian Open, a triumph that catapulted her into the WTA’s upper ranks. However, her recent form has dipped, and she’ll look to regain her rhythm in Tokyo.
Andreescu, ranked No. 172, has endured a stop-start season with a 10-11 record. After a delayed start to 2025, she showed flashes of brilliance with notable wins over Elena Rybakina and Donna Vekic in Italy but struggled to maintain consistency.
The former US Open champion now aims to rebuild momentum in Tokyo and end her season on a stronger note.
Victoria Mboko vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head
The first-round encounter between Mboko and Andreescu will be their first battle on the WTA Tour. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Victoria Mboko vs Bianca Andreescu odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Victoria Mboko vs Bianca Andreescu prediction
Mboko enters Tokyo on a four-match losing streak following her stunning Canadian Open title run. Since that triumph, she has fallen to Barbora Krejcikova, Anastasia Potapova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and, most recently, to Dayana Yastremska in Ningbo.
Yet, her dominant run in Canada, where she defeated multiple Grand Slam champions, proved the immense potential she carries. Mboko will aim to rediscover that level and halt her slide.
Andreescu, meanwhile, has gone 1-3 over the past month, suffering losses to Anna Bondar, Anastasia Zakharova, and Viktorija Golubic, all lower-ranked players. Facing an in-form and powerful opponent like Mboko will be a stern test.
Given Mboko’s superior form over the season, higher ranking, and heavier baseline game, she is favored to snap her losing streak.
Pick: Mboko to win in straight sets.
Victoria Mboko vs Bianca Andreescu betting tips
Tip 1: Mboko to win 2-0 in sets.
Tip 2: Total games under 20.5.
Tip 3: Mboko to win the first set.