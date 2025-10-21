Victoria Mboko vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo 2025

Match details

Fixture: (9) Victoria Mboko vs Eva Lys

Date: October 22, 2025

Tournament: Pan Pacific Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tokyo, Japan

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Victoria Mboko vs Eva Lys preview

Two of 2025's breakthrough players, Vicktoria Mboko and Eva Lys, will lock horns for a spot in the quarterfinals of the season's final WTA 500 event, the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Mboko, the ninth seed at this year's tournament, has been one of the biggest climbers on the rankings in the last 12 months, having shot up to a career-high of No. 23 from No. 350 at the end of last year. The ascent was largely driven by her incredible run to the WTA 1000 crown in Montreal the blistering 33-3 start to the year on the ITF Tour.

The teenager did hit a rough patch after her run in Montreal, losing three matches on the trot. She ended the losing streak with a confident 6-3, 6-3 win over former US Open champ Bianca Andreescu in her opener her and will look to build on that.

Lys has already won three matches this week. (Source: Getty)

Lys, for her part, also made a quick start to 2025. She reached the second week at the Australian Open as a lucky loser and has posted consistent results since. A first WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Beijing recently saw her climb to a career-high ranking of No. 44.

The German has already won three matches in Tokyo. She began by beating Yuliia Starodubtseva and Viktorija Golubic in the qualifiers before taking out Katie Boulter in the first round. She dropped only three games en-route to the 6-2, 6-1 win over the former British No. 1.

Victoria Mboko vs Eva Lys head-to-head

Mboko leads Lys in their current head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin, having beaten her at the French Open earlier this year.

Victoria Mboko vs Eva Lys odds

Victoria Mboko vs Eva Lys prediction

Toray Pan Pacific Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Both Victoria Mboko and Eva Lys like to play on the front foot and will look to take control of the baseline rallies. The one area where the former has an edge though is her serve.

The teenager hit over 30 aces during her title run in Montreal and was in good touch during her opener against Bianca Andreescu too. She won 70% of the points behind her first delivery and was broken only once.

Mboko will need to replicate those numbers against an aggressive returner like Lys. The German has already picked 13 breaks in her three matches and will look at attack any second serves.

Lys has also emerge as one of the best movers on Tour, using her quick footwork to turn points around. If playing at her best, she could well use Mboko's pacey groundstrokes against her through masterful redirection.

Fans can expect some big shot-making from both ends, but given their recent form, Lys may have a slight edge. If Mboko is not patient in the rallies, she risks handing momentum over to her opponent.

Prediction: Lys in three sets

Victoria Mboko vs Eva Lys betting tips

Tip 1: Lys to win

Tip 2: Each player to win a set

Tip 3: Over 10 aces

