Victoria's sports minister hits back at Novak Djokovic's father over vaccine "blackmail" comments, says Victorian community must be "protected"

Victoria's Sports Minister Martin Pakula has hit back at Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, for suggesting that the state's vaccination mandate ahead of next year's Australian Open was tantamount to "blackmail."

The state of Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open, requires all athletes to be fully vaccinated in order to carry out activities in the region. This has cast doubt over Novak Djokovic's participation in Melbourne, with the Serb yet to reveal whether he has been vaccinated.

Srdjan Djokovic recently announced that his son wants to defend his title in Melbourne but won't be able to do so if the Victorian government keeps on "blackmailing" him regarding vaccinations.

Srdjan's comments have evoked a strong response from the Victorian Sports Minister, who stressed that the state's government requires all athletes to follow the same set of rules in order to protect the community.

"If you're a visiting international tennis player or a visiting sportsman of any kind it's about your responsibility to the community that you are being welcomed into. And that's why we are asking those international tennis stars to follow the same requirements as Victorians are," Pakula told the press.

Novak Djokovic with his father, Srdjan Djokovic, wife Jelena Djokovic, and others

Pakula said he hoped Djokovic would play at the Australian Open, but insisted that the well-being of the Victorian community came first.

"It's not about blackmail, it's about making sure the Victorian community is protected. I want to make it clear that I really hope that Novak Djokovic gets vaccinated and plays in the Australian Open but if he chooses not to that's a matter for him," added the Sports Minister.

Djokovic has so far refused to reveal his vaccination status as he feels such information should remain confidential. In the current scenario, it's unlikely he will be present in Melbourne next year to defend his Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia in quarter-finals of Davis Cup

Serbia v Germany - Davis Cup Finals 2021

Novak Djokovic is currently with Team Serbia at the Davis Cup Finals. Serbia managed to reach the quarter-finals despite losing their last group game to Germany. They will now take on Kazakhstan for a spot in the semifinals.

Djokovic will lock horns with Alexander Bublik later on Wednesday. The World No. 1 could also feature in doubles if required.

The winning team will face Croatia in the semi-finals of the prestigious team event on Friday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram