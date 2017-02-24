Video: Novak Djokovic is shown who is the boss on live camera by wife Jelena

Social media claims another victim.

Live interaction with fans on social media can be a tricky affair after all and Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena learned it the hard way on Tuesday. One moment of absent-mindedness and it can completely ruin the effort that went into putting it all up.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion broadcast his training session from the courts of Monte Carlo live for over his 7 million fans who follow his official Facebook page. After a rigorous practice, the Serb appeared to play with his dogs and then had a few words for his fans.

“Thank you for watching, I hope you enjoyed. I like to get near the camera, it makes me feel more intimate I guess, more friendly. Thank you for watching. I hope you enjoyed the…,” Djokovic said which is when things became very interesting that generated this video a lot more views that expected.

Djokovic’s wife Jelena cut in and reprimanded the tennis superstar, totally oblivious of the fact that the camera was still running.

“How are you behaving yourself? For heaven’s sake,” Jelena gave her husband an earful in Serbian. “Thank you, love. Thank you. Isn’t that what you should be saying?”

Right after saying this, she realised that they were still live and their tiff had already been shown to the whole, wide world. The live feed ended with an obvious grimace from Jelena Djokovic.

The World No. 2 will soon be seen in action as he has taken a wildcard into next week’s ATP 500 event at Acapulco, Mexico where Rafael Nadal will also be playing. This will mark Djokovic’s first competitive tournament since the Australian Open where he was sent packing by Denis Istomin in five sets in the second round.