Video: Roger Federer and Andy Murray play beach tennis at Dubai

The two hit in the backdrop of Dubais iconic Burj Al Arab and the tournament director Salah Tahlak carried out the umpiring duties.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships could not have asked for a better way to kick off their 25th edition. World No. 1 Andy Murray and the reigning Australian Open champion Roger Federer – a seven-time winner of this Middle Eastern ATP 500 tournament – played beach tennis at the Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel on Friday to kicktstart the proceedings.

The two hit in the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab and the tournament director Salah Tahlak carried out the umpiring duties.

The video starts with the Swiss maestro inviting Murray for a ‘little warm-up match’ on the picturesque setting. Murray, who lost the 2012 final to none other than Federer, won the toss and opted to serve. Murray even tried for an around-the-post return winner that elicited some laughs.

Ultimately, the fun hit ended with Federer being declared the winner when Murray’s shot found the net.

“I’ve had some great years here in Dubai. I wanted to be in good shape and ready for the conditions so I came early this year,” the 18-time Major winner said.

For the Wimbledon champion Murray, this was a new experience and he thoroughly relished the opportunity.

“It was good fun today playing on the beach, I’ve never done that and the sun came out for us so that was a good start to the day. I enjoy coming to Dubai. I’ve played here a number of years. I feel refreshed and looking forward to competing again,” the numero uno player said.

This will mark the first tournament since the Australian Open for both Federer and Murray. While Federer annexed his 18th Slam title at Melbourne Park after a six-month injury-induced layoff, the top-seeded Murray had crashed out in the fourth round to the 50th ranked Mischa Zverev.

At Dubai, the Scot is the top seed and opens his campaign against the World No. 47 Malek Jaziri. The third-seeded Federer has a tricky opener against Benoit Paire and could meet Murray in the semi-finals.

Defending champion Stan Wawrinka and Tomas Berdych are the other big contenders for the title.