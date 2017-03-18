VIDEO: Roger Federer, Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov team up to sing again

Federer, Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov have returned to sing again.

The Band is Back!

What’s the story?

In January this year, preceding his glorious win over arch-nemesis Rafael Nadal in a tight five-set final and clinching his 18th Grand Slam title, Roger Federer had paired up with the German veteran Tommy Haas and Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov, with the trio showing off their singing skills.

That video of them singing gaily to the Chicago classic ‘Hard To Say I’m Sorry’ with famed music producer David Foster on the piano, was snubbed by gentle criticism at the hilarious discordance that their singing created.

Not to be deterred by that outing, the trio of Federer-Dimitrov-Haas (they don’t have a band yet, to our knowledge!) have returned to sing again!

In Case You Didn’t Know...

It’s no secret that Federer is quite the sport on and off the court and does not falter before taking on any challanenging task. He’s also prone to humour, which is what this began is.

Just so that it is possible to compare the amount of improvement the band has gone through, check out this video, which was posted back in January and met with a thunderous uproar from the Federer-Haas-Dimitrov fans.

It’s not great music, but the improvement is significant!

Heart Of The Matter

If the previous video had only starred Federer, Haas and Dimitrov and Foster, on the piano, this time we have a videobomb by the one and only Novak Djokovic in his signature Djoker style.

The new, improved version of the boyband who are much better in their timing and pitch and harmony see the Djoker giving them a sneak peak of his deep voice as he invests all his emotions and sings, ‘ I could never let you go....’.

We hope he’s singing it to his points from last year.

Federer, who is sailing in fine form in all his encounters in the BNP Paribas Open whilst eyeing his 5th title there and completing 90 titles, in all, knows how and when to take a break. Following his much-talked about clash against Nadal and Federer’s total demolishing of him in 6-2, 6-3 in a little over an hour, he was set to be up against Djokovic-ouster Nick Kyrgios today.

Kyrgios, however withdrew suddenly with food poisoning and the quarter final clash did not materialise. The video, which Roger posted a few hours before the match was to take place, complete with their perfect synchronization, a dominating falsetto guided by Foster and this time, aided by a confident tone aced the song against all odds.

What’s Next?

Given their frequency in posting such music videos and declarations of starting a boyband and calling themselves the ‘Backhand Boys’ and finally learning to master the tunes, we won’t be surprised if another such video perks up around the corner!

Sportskeeda’s Take

Judging from the flow of events, it is quite the pleasure for Federer-Haas-Dimitrov fans to hear their idols belt their favourite songs... never mind the auto-tune and voice enhancer helping them to achieve success.

With their perfect hand-coordination during the chorus as they climbed up the notes, the trio make for a treat to watch – and you’ll definitely go away laughing!

But even a Federer fan won’t be able to help but laugh uproariously at the Djokovic cameo!

Here’s the video of the revamped version of the one handed ‘Backhand Boys’ with a cameo by Novak Djokovic!