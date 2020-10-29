Vienna 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details
Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Sonego
Date: 30 October 2020
Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Vienna, Austria
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Indoor hardcourt
Prize money: €1,409,510
Match timing: Not before 5.30 pm local time, 10 pm IST
Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Sonego preview
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has had a decent campaign in Vienna so far, winning both his encounters in straight sets. However, his performances have not been entirely clinical by his standards.
The Serb faced four set points in his second-round clash against Borna Coric, in addition to the one he faced against compatriot Filip Krajinovic in the first round. While Djokovic managed to save all five sets points, it can't be denied that hasn't looked at his best in the tournament so far.
A part of that might stem from the massive loss he suffered against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros earlier this month. The Spaniard beat Djokovic 6-0, 6-4, 7-5 to hand him his first real defeat of the year.
The Serb will be keen to get another trophy here at Vienna, since that will ensure he finishes as the year-end No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time.
Djokovic next faces Italy's Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the semifinals. The 25-year-old stunned Hubert Hurkacz in the second round, clinching a tight 7-6(6), 7-6(2) win.
This is Sonego's second quarterfinal of the year. He also did well to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros, where he beat the 12th seed Taylor Fritz.
Sonego has made it to just one ATP final so far, at the Antalya Open last year. He won the title then, beating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the final.
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head
Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Sonego have not faced off on tour so far. Their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction
While Novak Djokovic's game looks slightly below par at the moment, he has an uncanny ability to improve his level as a tournament progresses. The Serb will be determined to get his groundstrokes up their usual brilliance, even as he continues to dish out incredible returns.
Djokovic has served well in the tournament so far, firing 12 aces in two matches.
Lorenzo Sonego, who is predominantly a claycourter, loves to grind it out and win points through the opponent's mistakes. He's an excellent mover and also has a deceptively strong serve; the Italian has slapped 14 aces in the main draw so far.
That said, Djokovic might just have a little too much firepower and a little too much consistency for Sonego to make much of an impression on Friday.
Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.Published 29 Oct 2020, 23:36 IST