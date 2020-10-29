Vienna 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head & prediction | Erste Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: 30 October 2020

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €1,409,510

Match timing: Not before 5.30 pm local time, 10 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony ESPN

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has had a decent campaign in Vienna so far, winning both his encounters in straight sets. However, his performances have not been entirely clinical by his standards.

The Serb faced four set points in his second-round clash against Borna Coric, in addition to the one he faced against compatriot Filip Krajinovic in the first round. While Djokovic managed to save all five sets points, it can't be denied that hasn't looked at his best in the tournament so far.

A part of that might stem from the massive loss he suffered against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros earlier this month. The Spaniard beat Djokovic 6-0, 6-4, 7-5 to hand him his first real defeat of the year.

The Serb will be keen to get another trophy here at Vienna, since that will ensure he finishes as the year-end No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time.

Four set point saves later 👀@DjokerNole take the opening tiebreak 13-11 v Coric#ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/nvYSkuEI44 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 28, 2020

Djokovic next faces Italy's Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the semifinals. The 25-year-old stunned Hubert Hurkacz in the second round, clinching a tight 7-6(6), 7-6(2) win.

Advertisement

This is Sonego's second quarterfinal of the year. He also did well to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros, where he beat the 12th seed Taylor Fritz.

Sonego has made it to just one ATP final so far, at the Antalya Open last year. He won the title then, beating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the final.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Sonego have not faced off on tour so far. Their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

While Novak Djokovic's game looks slightly below par at the moment, he has an uncanny ability to improve his level as a tournament progresses. The Serb will be determined to get his groundstrokes up their usual brilliance, even as he continues to dish out incredible returns.

Djokovic has served well in the tournament so far, firing 12 aces in two matches.

Lorenzo Sonego has now made it to two ATP singles quarter-finals this year

Lorenzo Sonego, who is predominantly a claycourter, loves to grind it out and win points through the opponent's mistakes. He's an excellent mover and also has a deceptively strong serve; the Italian has slapped 14 aces in the main draw so far.

Advertisement

That said, Djokovic might just have a little too much firepower and a little too much consistency for Sonego to make much of an impression on Friday.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.